Aloy signs with Balitmore for full amount
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As expected, former Arkansas shortstop Wihewa Aloy just got a lot richer.
The first round draft pick of the Balitmore Orioles recently agreed to a full slot value of over $3 million for the 2025 season, which gets him on the field developing as quickly as possible.
Aloy was originally projected to end up with the Orioles at the No. 19 pick. However, despite him falling almost twice as far as projected, Balitmore still managed to come away with the Golden Spikes Award winner.
“There’s a large group of players between pick 10 and 35 that I think … are kind of similar,” Matt Blood, Orioles vice president of player development told Baltimorebaseball.com before the draft. “There’s a lot of depth in that range. When we have this many picks this high, you have this opportunity to acquire more talent than other teams have the opportunity to acquire.”
Baltimore ultimately took Auburn catcher Ike Irish with the No. 19 pick before settling on another catcher, Coastal Carolina's Caden Boone, at No. 30 before finally taking Aloy with the 31st pick.
According to Major League scouting reports, Aloy's propensity to chase breaking pitches is still a concern. It was a rather large issue when he first arrived at Arkansas, striking out often as a result. However, Razorbacks fans stuck with the Wailuku, Hawaii native as he worked through it, greatly minimizing the habit by his second season.
MLB Scouting Report
“Aloy’s power is notable for a legitimate middle infielder as he has plus raw juice that plays to all fields but mostly to his pull side. His combination of bat speed and strength produces impressive exit velocities, and he’s doing a better job of letting his pop come naturally as a junior. His right-handed swing can get too uphill and he still chases too much, leaving him vulnerable to breaking pitches and leading to strikeouts and weak contact at times.
“With smooth actions, reliable hands and solid arm strength, Aloy has answered questions about his ability to stay at shortstop at the next level. Despite fringy speed, he gets to plenty of balls at shorts and can make plays from the hole. If he had to move, he would profile well as an offensive second baseman and also could fit at third base.”
Golden Spikes Winner
What Balitmore is getting for its money is the Player of the Year is what is easily regarded as the nation's top college baseball conference in the SEC. It is also getting the Golden Spikes winner for the best player in all of college baseball and a ton of plaing experience.
Aloy started all 65 games at shortstop during the season while putting forth one of the best offensive seasons in Razorbacks history by leading the team in nearly every major category, including slugging percentage (.673), on-base plus slugging (1.107), hits (93), runs scored (81), doubles (19), triples (2), home runs (21), extra-base hits (42), multi-hit games (30) and total bases (179). Aloy ultimately finished second on the team in batting average (.350), RBI (68), multi-RBI games (18), hit-by-pitches (10) and stolen bases (9).
“In a season that featured outstanding individual efforts from a wide range of players, Wehiwa Aloy stood above the rest,” USA Baseball’s Paul Seiler said after Aloy won the Golder Spikes award.
Aloy finished Top 10 in the Hogs' single season record book in multiple categories including total bases (No. 3), home runs (No. 4), runs scored (No. 4), extra-base hits (No. 5) and hits (No. 6).
“Wehiwa’s consistency and leadership set the tone for us all year,” Hogs coach Dave Van Horn said late in the season. “He’s the kind of player every coach hopes for, unselfish, tough, and steady in the big moments.”
He reflected on what Aloy brought to the team once again after the award was announced.
“You don’t see many kids who are that locked in on every pitch,” Van Horn said. “He’s got a calmness and a drive that’s rare. He’s earned everything that’s come his way, and he’s made Arkansas proud.”