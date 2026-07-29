'Kids Turned Down Some Money': Dave Van Horn Happy To Retain Key Pieces For 2027'

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — All things considered, Arkansas came out of the MLB Draft in a great position.

None of Arkansas' incoming freshmen signed with Major League ballclubs, and several key pieces also refrained from going pro, giving Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn a loaded roster going into his 24th season with the Razorbacks.

"I feel great about getting [Nolan] Souza back," Van Horn said Tuesday. "Obviously, he could've signed professional even coming off the shoulder injury that just really slowed him down. I've talked to Nolan since mid-season last year about this year's draft, coming back, trying to get him back. I really believe his better year is right in front of him.

"He didn't play late in '25, the team that went late in Omaha, didn't play all summer, didn't play all fall. Spring starts, and it took him half the season to get the arm right.

"Getting him back, and working out some things with him to get him to come back was really big."

Souza hit .272 for the Razorbacks in 2026 in 60 games. But he wasn't the only major returnee for Van Horn, who also lured infielder TJ Pompey back. Pompey started 54 games for UA and hit .260 with 15 homers while also stealing 18 bases.

"TJ Pompey is maybe the best athlete on the team," Van Horn said. "Swings and misses too much, he knows it. Can play anywhere, can play outfield, can play infield. Hit 15 home runs. Really never got thrown out stealing, either. Both times he got thrown out I think he slid past the base. He was safe and then out.

Van Horn was intentional in his effort to get Pompey back for his senior season in Fayetteville.

"That started evolving right after the season ended," Van Horn said. "Talking with him before he left to go home about it. I didn't think we would get him back. He wasn't going to sign just to sign. He wanted to make sure he got a decent amount of money. And the rules changed a little bit, now you have five years to play five, give yourself a bargaining power year. We're excited to get those two position players back.

"Obviously Rutenbar and some of these guys that have experience, bringing in a few kids, a few good freshmen. Seven or eight of them could've signed if they wanted to sign. Kids turned down some pretty good money and priced themselves out. That's good for us. We'll see how it turns out."

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