Why Silverfield Thinks Razorbacks Are Better Suited for CFB's Professional Era

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Ryan Silverfield turns 46-years-old Aug. 4, but enters the 2026 season with 28 years of coaching experience going into his first season with the Razorbacks.

From the high school level, to Division III ball, getting his break as a graduate assistant at UCF, and then on to the NFL, Silverfield has seen it all during his career.

Like every coach hired during the 2020 cycle, Silverfield has spent his entire head coaching career navigating unprecedented change, from the pandemic to the transfer portal, NIL and now revenue sharing.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Instead of complaining about an everchanging college sports landscape, Silverfield embraced it and continues to credit his seven-year stint as an NFL assistant for his ability to adapt.

Just last summer, the result of the house settlement allowed student-athletes the opportunity to partake in revenue sharing from their respective colleges, and scholarship limits that have never been seen before.

While many believed there would be a $21.5 million revenue sharing cap in place, boosters were able to figure out loopholes to make NIL from outside investors and the settlement coexist. College football is longer about recruiting 25 high school athletes to replace 25 graduating seniors.

Coaches are losing their minds over constantly recruiting their roster, monitoring the transfer portal, NIL negotiations and revenue-sharing decisions that mirrors the personnel challenges NFL franchises have managed to deal with for decades.

For a coach like Silverfield, who prides himself on being a player's coach, roster retention and patching a roster through the college version of free agency, there's never been a better time for him to revitalize the Razorbacks into what college football looks like now.

"As college football continues to move forward, the everchanging landscape of college football, one of the things I've been able fortunate to lean on is my NFL background," Silverfield said at SEC Media Days. "Coaching in the NFL for seven years, that gives us a huge advantage in the SEC. You look at some of these other SEC coaches, I don't know how many have actually coached in the NFL.

"I think that's going to allow us a leg up in the everchanging deal, right? We know good and well there's going to be news about changing college football next week and the week after that. And so how do you stay ahead of it?

"Since I've been a head coach since 2020, all those head coaches hired in 2020 have had to deal with changes, right? And dealt with different problems from COVID to the transfer portal to NIL and all the

things that continue to come along with it. So, being a head coach during those times is going to allow us to continue to handle the challenges and opportunities ahead of us."

SEC Coaches in the NFL

Silverfield posed the question and research showed that the list of SEC coaches with NFL experience is quite short.

Coach NFL Experience Ryan Silverfield 7 years (Vikings, Lions Assistant) Lane Kiffin 3 years (2, Raiders HC, 1 Jags QBs) Steve Sarkisian 2 years (Falcons, Raiders OC) Kirby Smart 1 year (Dolphins Assistant)

Now, this list doesn't diminish any of the accomplishments from any other coach in the conference, but only reinforces the statement Silverfield made in Tampa, because he's right. It does give him a different view and clearer understanding of how the NFL model works.

Silverfield has a different view than his peers, and adopted lessons learned from former Vikings coach Leslie Frazier and put them to good use throughout his time as a head coach.

While all these changes have pushed out the old guard who are unwilling to adapt, it's accelerated the younger crop of coaches to be ready now more than ever.

As college football continues moving closer to the NFL model, Arkansas may have hired a coach whose resume matches where the sport is headed. That's the bet the Razorbacks are making, but whether it pays off or not is a chance they had to take before things continued to spiral out of control.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.