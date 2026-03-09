Arkansas Baseball Drops Series Finale to Stetson Despite 12 Hits

No. 5 Arkansas collected more hits than Stetson on Monday, but the key moments belonged to the Hatters.

Stetson defeated the Razorbacks 6–4 at Baum-Walker Stadium, handing the Hogs their second straight loss in the series and dropping their record to 12-5 heading into SEC play.

Nobody's going to be happy about this one.

"It is what it is," Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said later. "Hopefully we learn from it, hopefully we get better.""

While that may be accurate, nobody really wants that answer. Van Horn may not have anything better, though.

There are concerns, especially with Mississippi State coming to town at the end of the week to open SEC play.

Arkansas finished the afternoon with 12 hits compared to Stetson’s 11, yet the Hatters produced timely offense while the Hogs struggled when runners reached scoring position.

The Razorbacks were 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and 5-for-24 with runners on base, numbers that ultimately defined the outcome despite solid individual performances from several players.

The loss capped a rough stretch against Stetson and added to a résumé that now includes defeats against Stetson, Arkansas State and UT-Arlington before conference play begins.

Arkansas now turns its attention to SEC competition as No. 3 Mississippi State is scheduled to visit Fayetteville for the conference-opening series later this week.

Early Inning Trouble Puts Arkansas Behind

The game began poorly for the Razorbacks when Stetson quickly built momentum in the opening inning.

Arkansas starter James DeCremer ran into immediate trouble as the Hatters strung together hits before he could record an out. Four hits and a walk in the first five batters forced an early pitching change and helped Stetson jump ahead.

The inning included RBI production from Stetson hitters and a two-run homer by Yohann Dessureault, which pushed the visitors to a 4-0 lead before Arkansas could settle into the game.

"When he was getting loose, [we knew] it wasn't going great," Van Horn said. "Obviously, we had guys sitting in the pen, normally we wouldn't, and 5 hitters, bang, we got him out, and we're down 4 runs."

Reliever Tate McGuire entered in the first inning and immediately stabilized the situation, retiring the next nine batters he faced to give the Hogs a chance to regroup.

Later in the game, Steele Eaves added a steady effort on the mound, scattering three hits across four innings while keeping the deficit within reach.

Despite those bullpen efforts, the early damage proved costly.

Arkansas Hitters Produce but Fail in Key Moments

While the scoreboard did not reflect it, Arkansas actually generated plenty of offense.

Freshman Carter Rutenbar delivered one of the best performances of the day, finishing 4-for-5 at the plate and providing consistent contact throughout the lineup.

Outfielder Reese Robinett added a highlight moment with his first home run of the season, launching a shot in the second inning that gave Arkansas a spark.

Maika Niu also contributed with another multi-hit performance, continuing his productive stretch at the plate.

Despite those efforts, the Razorbacks could not produce the clutch hit needed to erase the early deficit.

Stetson capitalized when opportunities arose, finishing 7-for-13 with runners on base and 5-for-7 with runners in scoring position, numbers that sharply contrasted with Arkansas’ struggles in the same situations.

Offensive Inconsistency Remains Concern

Arkansas entered the weekend showing strong offensive production, including a dominant 13-1 victory over Stetson earlier in the series behind a standout pitching performance from Hunter Dietz, who struck out 12 batters in six innings.

During that earlier win, players like Maika Niu, Camden Kozeal, and Kuhio Aloy helped anchor the lineup while the Razorbacks piled up runs and hits.

The last two games against Stetson told a different story.

Arkansas managed plenty of baserunners but struggled to turn those opportunities into runs.

The team also continues searching for consistency from the left side of the infield. Both Carson Brumbaugh and TJ Pompey entered the game hitting under .200 for the season, an area the Razorbacks will look to improve as the schedule intensifies.

Razorbacks Shift Focus to SEC Play

Even with the disappointing finish to the series, Arkansas still carries a strong overall record and will quickly shift focus toward conference competition.

The upcoming series against Mississippi State marks the start of the SEC schedule and provides an opportunity for the Razorbacks to reset after the Stetson losses.

"if you look at their numbers, and I've watched them play three or four times, maybe not a full game, but through 4 or 5 innings at a time," Van Horn said. "Very, very balanced lineup of right- and left-handed hitters."

With new coach Brian O'Connor bringing players with him from Virginia, the Bulldogs have been streaky at times this year.

Kind of like the Razorbacks have looked lately.

