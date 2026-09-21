Arkansas Baseball Time Announcements for Annual Amegy Bank College Baseball Series

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - The Arkansas Razorbacks announced start times for their four games in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series.

Coming off a disappointing postseason in 2026, the Razorbacks look to bounce back, prove they remain a national powerhouse, and bring home the elusive national championship that coach Dave Van Horn has yet to bring back to Fayetteville.

Since the Razorbacks first competed in the annual tournament in Arlington, they boast the best record going 12-4 since Globe Life began hosting the event in 2021. The Razorbacks, who finished the trip to Arlington going 3-1 last year, will look to finally come back home to Fayetteville going 4-0 as the Razorbacks look to hit the ground running early on this coming season, as the Razorbacks roster is once again reloaded and poised to make a deep push into SEC play and postseason play.

Baum South, here we come! pic.twitter.com/XnOVE45xpg — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) September 21, 2026

The Razorbacks announced that the Hogs will open up their action-packed weekend against the Oregon Ducks at 7 pm on Feb. 26th. The Ducks, who are coming off their third Super Regional appearance in the last five years, as they fell to the Texas Longhorns last season in the Austin Super Regional

The Razorbacks also face the Oregon State Beavers at 7 pm on Feb. 27th, revisiting a rivalry that dates back to their intense 2018 College World Series battle. In the second game of that series, a disastrous foul ball played a pivotal role, highlighting why this upcoming match matters to Arkansas fans and college baseball followers alike.

Arkansas Razorbacks' outfielder Peyton Holt after his big homer launched comeback against Mississippi State on Sunday. | Crave Whitlow-allHOGS Images

Since the two teams faced off in the College World Series, the Razorbacks took on the Beavers at Globe Life Field back in the 2023 season, where the Razorbacks got payback over Oregon State as they knocked off the seventh ranked Beavers by a final score of 5-4 as outfielder Peyton Holt hit a go ahead triple to lift the Razorbacks past the Beavers.

The Razorbacks will also take on the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday, Feb. 28th, at 2 p.m. This will only ever be the third matchup between the two teams. The Razorbacks will square off against the Hawkeyes, as the Hogs last took on Iowa back in 1997, when they took on the Hawkeyes in Arlington and won that game by a final score of 26-11.

The Hawkeyes are coming off of a 33-23 season where the Hawkeyes failed to make the postseason as head coach Rick Heller heads into his 13th year as the Iowa skipper.

The Razorbacks will round out their trip down south as the Hogs will take on the Tarleton State Texans on Monday, March 1st at noon. The Texans who are coming off of an impressive 38-21 record where the Texans found themselves in the Austin regional as they fell to the Longhorns before ultimately being eliminated by the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos.

Arkansas Razorbacks shortstop Nolan Souza waiting for his turn in batting practice at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas before the Shriners Children's College Showdown opener against Oklahoma State later. | Arkansas Communications

The Razorbacks also matched up against the Texans last year at Globe Life in a game where the Razorbacks won by a final score of 3-1. The Razorbacks scored three runs in the first before being held scoreless the rest of the game.

With the Razorbacks return to Glove Life, coach Dave Van Horn will have to get his team into gear quickly before Arkansas heads back to Fayetteville to take on the Santa Clara Broncos.

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