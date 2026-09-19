Silverfield Believes Razorbacks 'Took A Step' In 45-17 Loss To No. 17 Georgia

FAYETTEVILLE — Ryan Silverfield made it clear he wasn't happy with Arkansas' 45-17 loss to No. 2 Georgia inside Razorback Stadium on Saturday.

"Damn straight, I'm pissed off," Silverfield said.

No. 2 Georgia came into Fayetteville on Saturday and were never seriously challenged by the Razorbacks, who fell to 1-2 on the season.

Arkansas Razorbacks cornerback Joker Johnson reacts after making a tackle against the Georgia Bulldogs. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

But Silverfield did see some fight from his team, which was only down 7-0 at the end of the first quarter and 21-3 at halftime in a game many predicted to be much worse.

"Nobody's going to want to hear this, [but] maybe took a little bit of a step today," Silverfield said.

Still, on the heels of a disappointing performance against North Alabama in Week 1 and a 43-10 loss to No. 17 Utah, a blowout home loss on Saturday certainly isn't a result anyone in Razorback nation will be encouraged by.

Arkansas' defense held its own in the first half, nearly stopping Georgia in the red zone before penalties allowed the Bulldogs to go up 14-0. UGA led 21-3 at halftime, with Arkansas' only score of the half coming on an up-tempo drive in the waning moments of the second quarter.

The Razorback defense had three sacks but were no match for Georgia's run game. The Bulldogs ran for 254 yards and averaged six yards a carry, with QB Gunner Stockton leading the way with 97 rushing yards. Stockton was also just as efficient as he was in Weeks 1 and 2 for Georgia, completing 10-13 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson attempts pass against Georgia Bulldogs at Razorback Stadium on Sept. 19, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

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Despite Silverfield saying on Monday that KJ Jackson was the starting quarterback, both Jackson and Memphis transfer AJ Hill split reps. Jackson went 20-27 passing for 212 yards and a touchdown, while Hill went 8-14 for 76 yards.

Jackson played for the first two drives before Hill came in for the next two series. Jackson, who initially earned the starting job becuase of his aptitude in regard to situational football, led the two-minute drive.

"We had decided, really, on Monday that that's what we were going to do," Silverfield said. "The whole plan all along was to get KJ two series, and regardless of how those went, and then AJ, the next 2 series and then make a decision from there."

Arkansas' offense totaled 300 yards on the day, but a lack of a run game was once again very evident. The Razorbacks had a measly 17 rushing yards on 20 carries, and Sutton Smith (six yards, 17 carries, one touchdown) was Arkansas' leading rusher.

Arkansas will host Tulsa (2-0) at Razorback Stadium on Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. A win would be the first over an FBS opponent in the Silverfield era and would get the Razorbacks back to .500 before a daunting road trip to No. 9 Texas A&M.

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