Instant Takeaways As No. 20 Utah Leads Arkansas 29-3 At Halftime

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 20 Utah leads Arkansas 29-3 at halftime of Saturday's primetime matchup in Salt Lake City.

Here are three takeaways from the first half of Saturday's contest.

Another KJ Jackson interception proves costly

Quarterback KJ Jackson started the game a solid 8-12 passing for 72 yards, converting a few nice first downs on Arkansas' first drive of the night and leading a lengthy drive that gave Arkansas a 3-0 lead.

But after that first drive, it was back to what Arkansas saw from Jackson in the first half against North Alabama. Jackson threw a costly interception on a screen that led to a Utah touchdown and airmailed several deep passes on Arkansas ensuing drive, nearly throwing another interception that instead found its way into the hands of Ismael Cisse for a first down.

Still, Jackson did not play to the level Arkansas needs him to in order to win Saturday's game in the first half. He must be much more accurate in the second half to give the Hogs a chance.

Jackson ended the half 11-25 passing for 106 yards.

Defense gets pressure and forces Devon Dampier into early mistakes in the air, but Utes' ground game prevails

Arkansas' defense stole the show in Week 1 against North Alabama, and while Ron Roberts' unit had some early success, Utah soon got its offense humming.

While the Utes scored and took a 7-3 lead on their first drive, the defense settled in after that, forcing a three-and-out and then intercepting an errant Devon Dampier pass after a QB hit from Quincy Rhodes Jr. allowed Christian Harrison to snag the football. Dampier also made several other poor throws early in the game when Arkansas got pressure on him, though he settled in late in the half.

Utah's second score came as a result of a short field after Jackson's aforementioned interception. The Utes' best offense in the first quarter was their run game and the plethora of trick plays, if they can be called trick plays, they ran with backup quarterback Byrd Ficklin on the field. In the second quarter, however, Dampier found plenty of open receivers.

Dampier completed 10 of his 15 passes in the first half for 142 yards and a touchdown pass to Wayshawn Parker.

Utah's run game was where its offense thrived in the first half,which opened up both RPOs and play action passes late in the second quarter. Parker ran for two touchdowns while Dampier added another on the ground. The Utes had 82 rushing yards on 15 attempts in the first half, good for 5.5 yards a carry.

Mistakes kill Razorbacks

Jackson's interception was the most glaring mistake by UA in the first half, but there were several other costly mistakes, too. Chief among them were an apparent miscommunication that led to an easy two-point conversion from Utah to put the Utes up 15-3, as well as a blindside block on Chris Marshall that snuffed out a first down play from Jamari Hawkins.

Max Gilbert also missed a 51-yard field goal that would've put Arkansas within nine, marking his first miss as a Razorback. Gilbert made a 33-yard attempt on Sept. 5 against North Alabama.

Coverage of Saturday's game can be found on ESPN and the Razorback Sports Network.

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