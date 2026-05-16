Arkansas Built a 12-Run Lead Then Had to Win All Over Again

There wasn't much question about whether the Arkansas bats had woken up Saturday.

After a week that saw the offense go quiet at times, the Razorbacks came out swinging against Kentucky and never really stopped. Even when the game got strange and this one got very strange.

No. 12 Arkansas closed its SEC regular-season schedule with a 16-12 victory over the Wildcatsto lock up the seventh spot in the conference standings and guaranteed the Hogs a single bye heading into the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala.

It wasn't particularly smooth. Nothing about it was pretty.

But it counts and right now that's what matters most for a team trying to build postseason momentum.

The final record through SEC play reads 16-13 for Arkansas, good enough to close the regular season at 35-19 overall.

Seven conference series wins is a number worth noting as the Razorbacks pack their bags for Alabama.

First Inning Looked Like a Mercy Rule Preview

If you tuned in late, you missed something that doesn't happen often in college baseball.

Arkansas sent 13 batters to the plate in the top of the first inning and scored 10 runs before Kentucky could record three outs.

Ten. In one inning.

It started with Damian Ruiz singling to left. Camden Kozeal doubled him to third. Ryder Helfrick singled to bring Ruiz home and Kozeal came around on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.

Zack Stewart's single to center scored Helfrick and pushed the lead to three.

Kuhio Aloy doubled, TJ Pompey got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in Stewart and Carter Rutenbar's single to second scored Aloy and Nolan Souza to push things to 5-0.

OH MY WORD 9-0 HOGS IN THE 1ST pic.twitter.com/Y0Gnxgwr3U — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 16, 2026

Christian Turner walked to force in another run. Ruiz came up again and delivered a bases-clearing double to left that brought home Pompey, Rutenbar and Turner.

Just like that it was 9-0. Stewart doubled again before the inning finally ended and Arkansas had crossed the plate 10 times before Kentucky's starter Connor Mattison could record three outs.

Mattison didn't make it out of that first inning and neither did his replacement Toby Peterson or Ira Austin. The Wildcats burned through three pitchers before the game was 30 minutes old.

Helfrick tacked on another run in the second inning when Kozeal tripled and scored on a wild pitch to stretch the lead to 11.

It looked like a game that might not last long.

An inning for the record books 📚 pic.twitter.com/PZmBTgZDHZ — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 16, 2026

Kentucky Wasn't Ready to Wave White Flag

Here's where things got uncomfortable for Hog fans. Kentucky's offense, down 12-0 after the top of the fourth, found something in the bottom of the fifth inning that nobody saw coming.

It started manageable enough. Bell tripled and Lawrence singled him home to make it 12-1.

Brown followed with an RBI single. Then Carson Hansen, a player who had once committed to Arkansas, stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and launched a grand slam to left field.

Suddenly it was 12-9.

The Wildcats kept coming. Jayce Tharnish doubled to center and advanced to third on a throwing error by the right fielder, scoring two more runs.

Then Lawrence singled to plate Tharnish and tie the game at 12-12. The entire 12-run Arkansas lead had evaporated in one half-inning.

It was one of those innings that makes coaches' hair turn gray.

Arkansas used multiple pitchers trying to stop the bleeding. Steele Eaves came in after Cole Gibler couldn't get it done and Parker Coil eventually came on to record the final out.

The damage was done, though. A game that looked completely over had been completely reset.

OH MY WORD 9-0 HOGS IN THE 1ST pic.twitter.com/Y0Gnxgwr3U — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 16, 2026

Throwing Errors Nearly Cost Hogs Everything

While the offense eventually answered, the defensive miscues throughout the day were a genuine problem for the Razorbacks.

The throwing error by the right fielder that allowed Tharnish to advance and score during Kentucky's monster fifth inning was one of multiple breakdowns in the field.

Earlier in the game, an error by the Kentucky third baseman had helped Arkansas in the third inning when Aloy reached base and Stewart moved into scoring position.

But Arkansas had its own throwing trouble and the issues with completing throws, particularly the kind of second-to-first relay plays that should be routine, were a recurring theme in a game that got messier than the final score suggests.

In a postseason environment, those kinds of mistakes get magnified. The Hogs know that.

Kozeal Delivers at Best Time Possible

Down nothing but their composure after giving back all 12 runs, Arkansas found a way to retake the lead in the top of the sixth.

It wasn't automatic. It required some patience as Pompey walked and stole second, Alexander Peck walked and after Turner struck out the Hogs had two on with one out. Ruiz got hit by a pitch to load the bases.

That's when Kozeal came through. He lined a single to right that scored Pompey and Peck, pushing Arkansas back in front 14-12.

The Razorbacks' needed something — anything — to shift the momentum back and Kozeal delivered it.

The lead held through the seventh and eighth innings as James DeCremer came on and worked cleanly through Kentucky's lineup.

Arkansas didn't add any insurance runs in those frames either, so the two-run cushion felt thinner than it sounds heading into the final inning.

THE SOUZ IS LOOSE AGAIN pic.twitter.com/J7a99H2Rhz — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 16, 2026

Stewart and Souza Put Game Away

The Hogs made sure there wouldn't be a second Kentucky comeback attempt.

In the top of the ninth, Stewart crushed a home run to right to make it 15-12. Then Souza followed with another shot to right-center and Arkansas had a four-run lead it wasn't going to surrender.

The bottom of the ninth was routine by comparison.

Cloud fouled out to first, Tharnish grounded out to second and Bell singled before Lawrence flied out to end it.

What This Means Heading into Hoover

The Razorbacks finish SEC play having won their seventh conference series of the season.

Three consecutive series wins to close the regular season gives this program something it needs heading into the postseason with some evidence that it can win when things get hard.

Saturday's game gave Arkansas exactly that.

The offense answered after a difficult stretch of games where the bats went cold at times during the week.

The bullpen found a way to hold the lead after the defense made things more difficult than they needed to be.

When the Hogs needed runs in the ninth to put the game out of reach, Stewart and Souza stepped up and delivered.

The SEC Tournament is next. It's highly doubtful they'll face anything crazier there than what they had Saturday.