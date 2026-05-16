Razorbacks Survive Kentucky Scare in Critical SEC Seeding Battle

The calendar has flipped to the final weekend of the SEC regular season and what's unfolding across the league is one of the most compressed seeding races in recent memory heading into next week's SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala.

Right in the thick of it is Arkansas baseball.

The Hogs entered Friday's game at Kentucky sitting at 15-13 in SEC play one game ahead of a four-team logjam at 14-14 that included Ole Miss, Alabama, Tennessee and Oklahoma.

Mississippi State and Florida were both at 16-12, creating a standings picture where almost every game on the final weekend of the regular season carried genuine weight.

Victory shakes in Lexington pic.twitter.com/oqRNn7a4to — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 16, 2026

In that context, dropping a series to Kentucky wasn't just an unpleasant outcome. It was potentially a seeding disaster.

Arkansas answered. The Razorbacks beat Kentucky 5-4 on Friday night to even the series at a game apiece and force a decisive regular-season finale Saturday at 1 p.m. Central.

It won't end the suspense. Not with this many teams fighting for position but it keeps Arkansas in control of its own destiny heading into the last day of the regular season.

A Series That Grew Bigger by the Hour

When this Kentucky series started, it was already circled as important. By Friday night, with results filtering in from around the league, it had become something more.

It's one of the most consequential series of the Razorbacks' season.

Consider the math. Mississippi State at 16-12 and Florida at 16-12 were both playing Friday, meaning the teams immediately above Arkansas in the standings were also in action.

The teams immediately below — Ole Miss, Alabama, Tennessee and Oklahoma, all at 14-14 were playing as well.

Every result mattered. Each half-game separation meant something real in terms of where a team would land when the SEC Tournament bracket gets set for Hoover.

For Arkansas, winning Friday's game was the first step toward finishing the weekend in a position of strength.

Losing it would've dropped the Hogs into a tie with that 14-14 group and left their tournament seeding almost entirely out of their hands.

Instead, the Razorbacks wake up Saturday still a game clear of the logjam, still with a chance to win the series outright and still playing for something that matters.

Gaeckle Delivers When It Counts

A lot of what kept Arkansas in this game came from starter Gabe Gaeckle, who turned in one of the more important starts of his season on a night when the Hogs couldn't afford a short outing.

Gaeckle went 5 1/3 innings, allowing 2 runs on 7 hits with 3 walks and 7 strikeouts before being lifted at 101 pitches.

It wasn't flawless, but it was exactly what Arkansas needed with a starter who ate innings, kept the game manageable and gave the bullpen a chance to breathe heading into a series finale.

His best moment came in the second inning when Kentucky put runners on base after Will Marcy walked and Hudson Brown singled.

Gaeckle escaped without damage, picking off Marcy at second base and getting Caeden Cloud to strike out to strand the runner. That's composure under pressure in a game that didn't have any margin for sloppy baseball.

Stop, drop and roll 🕸️ pic.twitter.com/WNHS5TVPDH — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 16, 2026

The night also included a frightening scene in the third inning when Braxton Van Cleave and shortstop Camden Kozeal collided on the base path.

Van Cleave was taken off the field on a stretcher following what appeared to be a head and neck injury after an 18-minute delay. Gaeckle regrouped, got a groundout and stranded two Wildcats runners to close the inning.

Gaeckle worked a clean fifth inning before running into trouble in the sixth, allowing back-to-back singles to Hudson Brown and Owen Jenkins to bring his night to an end at 101 pitches.

His final line of 5 1/3 innings, 2 runs, 7 hits, 3 walks and 7 strikeouts. In the middle of an SEC seeding race, that's a bankable start.

Steele Eaves came in and immediately made the most of the moment, striking out Caeden Cloud and then fanning Kentucky star Tyler Bell on three pitches to strand a loaded bases situation.

That sequence was as clutch as anything a reliever did all night for either team.

17th quack of the year for Kozy 🦆 pic.twitter.com/PeZ3yI3QYD — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 16, 2026

Stewart and Kozeal Swing the Bats

Arkansas didn't manufacture runs in bunches, but when the Razorbacks hit, they hit with purpose.

Zack Stewart led off the third inning with a 395-foot home run to right-center — his 10th of the season and the 54th of his collegiate career.

The timing was notable: Stewart had homered to lead off the ninth inning the night before, making it back-to-back homers on consecutive nights.

Then came Camden Kozeal in the fourth, working a nine-pitch at-bat against Kentucky starter Ben Cleaver and driving a 3-2 pitch 400 feet to right-center for a solo home run, his team-leading 17th of the season.

Kozeal had fouled off three consecutive pitches before connecting, grinding out exactly the kind of at-bat a team needs in a tight, high-stakes game.

Kentucky tied it at 4-4 in the seventh on a Hudson Brown squeeze bunt, his fifth homer came earlier in the inning, and a Maika Niu error that allowed Lawrence to score.

But Arkansas answered in the eighth when Niu walked, stole second and scored on an RBI double by Nolan Souza off the wall in center field to put the Hogs back in front 5-4.

That run, in a game this important, was the difference.

Big E extinguishes the threat pic.twitter.com/LckSkVds7L — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 16, 2026

McElvain Shuts the Door

With a one-run lead and the SEC standings watching, Ethan McElvain took the ball for the ninth inning and made it look straightforward when it was anything but.

McElvain had already worked through adversity earlier in the night.

In the eighth, first baseman Reese Robinett dropped a pop-up off Tyler Bell's bat that would've been the second out of the inning, a miscue that kept Kentucky's rally alive. McElvain responded by striking out Luke Lawrence and then surviving after Ethan Hindle hit a double.

Kentucky's decision to hold Bell at third rather than send him home loomed large, and McElvain made it count when pinch hitter Scott Campbell struck out swinging on a 2-2 fastball to strand two runners.

In the ninth, McElvain struck out Will Marcy, Hudson Brown and Owen Jenkins — the side — to seal the win. He finished with 3 innings pitched, 7 strikeouts and just 35 pitches thrown.

That's an efficient closer performance and it sets up Arkansas with meaningful bullpen flexibility heading into Saturday's series finale.

The Hogs did leave 11 runners on base Friday night, including Kozeal and Niu stranded at second and third in the ninth when Souza struck out.

Kentucky left 12 on base of its own. Messy baseball for both teams — but Arkansas got the result it needed.

Saturday Decides Everything

This is where the SEC regular season gets decided, and Arkansas is right in the middle of it.

The Razorbacks play the series finale Saturday at 1 p.m. Central, with the knowledge that a win locks up the series and potentially strengthens their case for tournament seeding in Hoover.

A loss drops them into what could be a chaotic tiebreaker conversation alongside the teams currently sitting at 14-14 going into Friday night between Ole Miss, Alabama, Tennessee and Oklahoma — all of whom were also playing .

Gaeckle's strong start preserved the Arkansas bullpen in a meaningful way.

McElvain's 35-pitch, 3-inning performance means he could factor into Saturday's game depending on how the starter situation unfolds.

The Hogs are set up as well as they could be after a night that could've gone sideways in a hurry.

The regular season ends Saturday. The seeding race ends Saturday. Arkansas didn't solve everything Friday night, but the Razorbacks kept themselves in position to solve it in one more game.