Arkansas Catcher Gets the Call After Six Years in the Minors
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As the 2024 Arkansas team gets ready for a postseason run, a former Razorback gets ready to make his major league debut as a Pittsburgh Pirate.
Grant Koch, who played for the Razorbacks from 2016-2018, was originally drafted by the Pirates in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB Draft. He had his contract selected from the Indianapolis Indians, the AAA affiliate of the Pirates. Koch's move comes as Pittsburgh put former No.2 overall pick of the same draft class, Joey Bart, on the injured list with a thumb injury.
Koch made appearances in 158 games across three seasons and hit 22 homers in a Razorback uniform. His 13 homers in 2017 are still the most by a catcher in a single season in the Dave Van Horn era. Koch also started every game behind the plate during the Hogs 2018 postseason run to the College World Series Finals.
In 1,046 career minor league at-bats, Koch has a slash line of .203/.284/.322 across all-levels.
HOGS FEED:
* Biggest question at SEC meetings is biggest question for college sports
• Hagen Smith Ready to Put Away Last Year's Razorback Postseason Demons
• Drive for Greatness Pushed Razorbacks' Gafford to Big Role in Mavericks' Playoff Run
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook