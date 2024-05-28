Drive for Greatness Pushed Gafford to Big Role in Mavericks' Playoff Run
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Considering most folks had never heard of El Dorado, Ark., the play of Daniel Gafford with the Dallas Mavericks now in the Western Conference finals has suddenly put it on the radio. For those of from that south Arkansas town that made a reputation for finding oil in the early 1900's, it is a time to enjoy getting a little bit of the spotlight.
Quite a few quality athletes were coming through El Dorado during that time frame. The moment my teammates suited up for our first pee wee game, our group was touted as future state champions by other former great south Arkansas natives Will Crowder and Jon Clawson.
Those men must’ve known what they were talking about. My 2010 class won Arkansas’ 6A State Championship over a very good Pine Bluff team led by dual threat Claude Johnson. That victory came a year after falling short as runner-up to Lake Hamilton, led by Phillip Butterfield, Josh Proffit and Tauno Vannucci.
El Dorado played in four consecutive state title games from 2008-2012 and won a fourth title in five years in 2014. Football set a championship level trend which bled over into both boys and girls basketball, baseball, golf, tennis and others.
Led by former Arkansas quarterback Taylor Reed (2011 class) that team started a trend of college-level student athletes in the district. Several others like linebackers Jimmy Ford (Arkansas Tech), Luke Lansdell (Southern Arkansas), wide receiver Clay Murphy (Central Arkansas), and defensive end Cornelius Watson who played one season of high school ball before going to college at SAU.
Watson was also a quality hooper himself. However, a physical specimen came along in his bloodline just a short few years later who skyrocketed to stardom in just a short period of time. That's Gafford, who has become a highlight reel dunker.
Known as ‘Landlord’ for his ownership in the paint, Gafford has become one of the most exciting players in the NBA. He was windmill dunking and out-athleticizing his opponents during high school which came after being a member of the Barton Junior High band. No, he’s hardly played competitive basketball for a decade. He had a lot of ground to make up but his God-given size and natural athletic ability and the south Arkansas blue collar work ethic accelerated the process.
The potential of his game was seen around the country. He proved early on that the paint was his domain. As a senior in 2017, Gafford nearly guided the Wildcats to a state championship but lost to undefeated Jonesboro and future Arkansas teammate Desi Sills.
Ranked No. 35 overall by 247sports composite ranking, Gafford averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and eight blocks per game for El Dorado in his final high school dance. He recorded 11 triple-doubles and 27 double-doubles for the Wildcats that season which backed up his recruiting evaluation. He ultimately signed with Arkansas under Mike Anderson over Florida, Kansas and others.
By the time he finished his career with the Razorbacks after two seasons, Gafford was named to the AP All-American Honorable Mention team. He was just the sixth Arkansas player to be named first team All-SEC. As a sophomore, he finished fifth in the nation in field goal percentage at 66.0% and led the SEC in the statistics by almost 10%.
He displayed dominance during his second collegiate season as he was the SEC’s only player to finish in the top five in scoring (No. 4) with 17 points per game, nine rebounds per game (No. 2), field goal percentage (No. 1) at 66%, blocked shots (No. 2) with two per game, offensive rebounds per game (No. 2) with nearly three per game and defensive rebounds (No. 3) six per game.
Players like Gafford don’t come through the state of Arkansas very often. Union County has produced tons of athletes over the years but a very low percentage of them make it to the professional level let alone start and star in the NBA Playoffs or other major sporting events.
Luckily, for the Mavericks, Gafford continues to develop. Which it also doesn’t hurt playing with the ultimate floor-spreading weapon such as Luke Doncic. It certainly hasn’t always been easy for Gafford either considering the franchises he had to play for before competing for a title. Through three games in the western conference finals, Gafford is scoring 10 points, six rebounds, three blocks and shooting 65% from the floor per game.
Since taking his lumps with the Bulls and Wizards, Gafford has definitely earned the right to his nickname, spot in the league and one of the best athlete to come from the halls of El Dorado High. At just 25 years old, there’s plenty of miles ahead to inspire athletes from south Arkansas and all across the world to always put the work in to be great no matter where you might be at the time. The sky is always the limit. Gafford has truly proven that much.
