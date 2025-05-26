Arkansas gets No. 3 seed in NCAA Tournament to start path to Omaha
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas earned the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament when the full field of 64 teams was announced Monday morning.
By earning a top eight seed, for the third straight year, both the regional and Super Regional will be hosted at Baum-Walker Stadium should the Razorbacks advance out of the regional for the first time since 2022.
The Hogs went 6-0 in the regular season against the top two seeds, sweeping both the No. 1 Vanderbilt and No. 2 Texas in the regular season.
The Fayetteville Regional is just one of two sites with three teams with more than 40 wins, with the Oxford Regional being the other.
However, the Hogs also did get the team with the lowest win total in the entire field, North Dakota State had just 20 wins on the year.
Fayetteville Regional Teams:
No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks (3)
No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks
No. 3 Creighton Bluejays
No. 4 North Dakota State Bison
A total of 13 teams from the SEC made the final field of 64 that will compete for a national title, the most of any conference. The SEC also got eight of the sixteen hosting sites, including the top four overall seed, with Vanderbilt rounding out the top four.
Here's a quick statistical breakdown of the teams that the Hogs will need to get through to get out of the Regional.
No. 1 Arkansas (43-15, 20-10 Big 12)
Team Ranks: (NCAA/Big 12)
Batting Average: .313 (17th/(1st)
On-Base Percentage: .422 (20th/1st)
Slugging Percentage: .553 (8th/3rd)
Home Runs: 110 (7th/3rd)
Runs : 493 (14th/1st)
Doubles: 108 (91st/7th)
Walks: 296 (47th/5th)
ERA: 4.06 (16th/5th)
WHIP: 1.24 (8th/3rd)
K/BB Ratio: 3,49 (1st/1st)
Stolen Bases: 43 (256th/14th)
Fielding Percentage: .983 (2nd/1st)
No. 2 Kansas (43-15, 20-10 Big 12)
Team Ranks: (NCAA/Big 12)
Batting Average: .290 (87th/6th)
On-Base Percentage: .410 (44th/1st)
Slugging Percentage: .507 (30th/2nd)
Home Runs: 100 (11th/1st)
Runs : 474 (26th/2nd)
Doubles: 113 (66th/8th)
Walks: 363 (3rd/1st)
ERA: 5.00 (73rd/7th)
WHIP: 1.46 (70th/8th)
K/BB Ratio: 1.93 (104th/11th)
Stolen Bases: 24 (292nd/14th)
Fielding Percentage: .977 (28th/4th)
No. 3 Creighton (41-14, 17-4 Big East)
Team Ranks: (NCAA/Big East)
Batting Average: .284 (120th/4th)
On-Base Percentage: .401 (75th/2nd)
Slugging Percentage: .432 (167th/4th)
Home Runs: 47 (196th/5th)
Runs : 406 (92nd/2nd)
Doubles: 100 (146th/5th)
Walks: 277 (80th/4th)
ERA: 4.00 (15th/1st)
WHIP: 1.39 (41st/1st)
K/BB Ratio: 1.93 (103rd/1st)
Stolen Bases: 75 (112nd/5th)
Fielding Percentage: .980 (128th/4th)
No. 4 North Dakota State (20-32, 13-15 Summit League)
Team Ranks: (NCAA/Summit)
Batting Average: .255 (271st/5th)
On-Base Percentage: .354 (276th/5th)
Slugging Percentage: .367 (279th/4th)
Home Runs: 30 (267th/3rd)
Runs : 245 (288th/5th)
Doubles: 67 (286th/5th)
Walks: 213 (232nd/th)
ERA: 6.05 (150th/2nd)
WHIP: 1.59 (125th/2nd)
K/BB Ratio: 1.68 (148th/2nd)
Stolen Bases: 55 (187th/1st)
Fielding Percentage: .974 (78th/1st)
The Hogs will open the postseason against North Dakota State on Friday. arkansas will be looking for its first trip to the College World Series since 2022 and the elusive first national title.
It's the Bison's first appearance for the Bison since 2021. They have one win in their previous two trips to the postseason, an elimination game against Nevada in their most recent trip.
Arkansas is also paired with the Knoxville Regional for a potential Super Regional matchup, the Hogs won two out of three in regular season series, also at Baum-Walker Stadium.
The Hogs will face the Bison at 2 p.m. Friday before Creighton faces Kansas at 7 p.m.