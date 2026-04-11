Arkansas Hogs Win Game 1 But Can They Take the Series in Tuscaloosa?

The No. 22 Arkansas Razorbacks didn't waste any time making a statement in Tuscaloosa.

After knocking off the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide 7-5 in Friday's series opener, the Hogs now get a shot to grab the series with a win on Saturday afternoon.

Here's what you need to know before first pitch.

Game 2 of the Arkansas-Alabama series is set for Saturday, April 11 at 4 p.m. from Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Arkansas enters the weekend at 22-13 overall and 6-7 in SEC play. Alabama comes in with a stronger conference record at 26-9 overall and 8-5 in league games.

What's at Stake in Tuscaloosa

Conference series wins matter in the SEC, and this weekend is no different for the Hogs. Arkansas needs a strong stretch run to improve its standing in the SEC standings after a rocky stretch earlier in the year.

The Razorbacks came in off a comfortable 7-0 midweek win over in-state rival Little Rock on Tuesday. Before that, though, things got tough at Auburn.

Arkansas dropped Game 1 to the Tigers by a score of 10-2, won Game 2 by a slim 3-2 margin and then fell in the series finale 8-3.

That loss of a road series adds urgency to this weekend's chance to grab a series win on another opponent's home field.

Meanwhile Alabama's been rolling. The Tide demolished Samford 16-2 in just seven innings on Tuesday.

In their previous series at No. 16 Oklahoma, Alabama won Game 1 by a 10-7 score, dropped Game 2 by 4-2 and then closed it out in Game 3 with a 3-2 victory. Rob Vaughn's club knows how to close.

Vaughn is in his third season leading the Crimson Tide and's built an impressive resume in a short amount of time. He's compiled a 100-51 record at Alabama, including a 37-36 mark in SEC play.

Last season, he guided the Tide to a 41-18 finish and a trip to an NCAA Regional. He's not a coach that folds under pressure.

Who's Taking the Mound for Game 2

The pitching matchup for Saturday sets up as a left-on-left battle on the mound.

Arkansas sends out LHP Cole Gibler, who carries a 3-0 record and a 2.57 ERA into the start.

Gibler's been one of the Razorbacks' most reliable arms this spring and he'll need another strong showing if the Hogs want to close out the series a game early.

Alabama counters with LHP Zane Adams, who's 4-2 on the year with a 4.07 ERA. Adams has shown he can get hitters out but his ERA suggests some vulnerability. Arkansas will look to capitalize on any mistakes early.

For Sunday's series finale — if it goes to a deciding game — Arkansas hasn't yet named a starter. Alabama plans to send RHP Myles Upchurch to the hill. Upchurch is 4-2 with a 3.60 ERA this season and could be a tough matchup for the Razorbacks' lineup in a pressure-filled Game 3 situation.

LHP Hunter Dietz (@RazorbackBSB) K'd 9 over 6 IP & FB sat 95-97. Real FB traits w/ ride up to 22" from 7" ft rel ht. Really got rolling as outing went, still had 97 100+ pitches in. Tight CT at 85-87 & CB up to ~2900 RPM, 4-pitch mix. Phys 6'6"/235, big time upside. R-Soph./'26… pic.twitter.com/nIoiNEHyyJ — PG College Baseball (@PGCollegeBall) April 11, 2026

Series History Between Arkansas and Alabama

This isn't a new rivalry by any stretch. Arkansas and Alabama have played each other 105 times in program history. The Tide hold a slight edge in the all-time series, leading 55-50.

Under head coach Dave Van Horn, the Razorbacks have fared reasonably well against the Tide.

Arkansas is 39-31 against Alabama under Van Horn, but the road hasn't always been kind.

In games played in Tuscaloosa specifically, the Hogs carry a 16-18 record under his watch.

Flipping that script on the road would be a bg moment for the Hogs to gain momentum.

The Eighth Inning pic.twitter.com/2QxfuuxPIB — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 11, 2026

Full Game 2 Broadcast Details at a Glance

WHO: No. 22 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13, 6-7 SEC) vs. No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (26-9, 8-5 SEC)

No. 22 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13, 6-7 SEC) vs. No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (26-9, 8-5 SEC) WHEN: Saturday, April 11 at 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 11 at 4 p.m. WHERE: Sewell-Thomas Stadium (capacity 8,500) — Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Sewell-Thomas Stadium (capacity 8,500) — Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network RADIO: Razorback Sports Network (RSN) statewide wth Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter and on ESPN Arkansas 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 n Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home. You can also listen to HitThatLine.com in select broadcast markets.

Sunday's Game 3 is at1 p.m. on Sunday.

With a Friday night win already in hand, the Razorbacks are in a strong position.

Now it's on Cole Gibler and the Arkansas lineup to finish the job Saturday afternoon and take the series from one of the SEC's top clubs on their home field.

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