Arkansas Is Riding a Sweep Into One of the SEC's Toughest Series This Week

Arkansas is back home this week and they're getting one of the toughest tests the SEC has to offer.

We'll all find out if the five-game winning streak they are suddenly on is a positive sign or "that's baseball" as coaches are so fond of saying.

No. 5 Georgia rolls into Fayetteville for a three-game series that kicks off Thursday night and it's shaping up to be one of the better series in the conference this spring.

Game 1 tips off at tonight 7 p.m. ESPNU. If that channel is not on whatever plan you have for TV it will be available on SEC Network+ on the ESPN app.

Game 2 will be at 6 p.m. Friday and the final will be at 1 p.m. Saturday. Both will be available on SECN+.

Fans statewide can listen on the Leerfield Razorback Sports Network on The Buzz 103.7 in Little Rock, ESPN Arkansas 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home and stations across the state.

Arkansas Razorbacks Camden Kozeal against Stetson. | Arkansas Communications

How Arkansas Got Here

The Razorbacks come into this series riding some serious momentum.

Arkansas sits at 25-13 overall and 8-7 in SEC play and the Hogs just got done putting together a strong road stretch. In their last conference series, they traveled to Tuscaloosa and swept Alabama.

It wasn't close in two of those three games. Arkansas opened with a 7-5 win in Game 1, then dominated in Game 2 with a 15-6 blowout, then closed things with a nail-bitng 3-2 Game 3 win.

Before heading into this week's series, the Hogs also picked up a non-conference midweek win Tuesday against UAPB, cruising to a 12-2 victory.

That little streak got started after several losses having fans wondering if they were even going to be the SEC Tournament, much less have a shot at Omaha.

Wins tend to change everybody's minds in this state ... really quickly.

Where Georgia Stands

The Bulldogs aren't sneaking up on anyone.

Georgia comes in at 30-8 overall and 11-4 in the SEC, making them one of the hottest teams in the country this season.

Their most recent conference series was a split with Florida coming back from an opening-game loss to win two in a row and held off East Tennessee State on Tuesday night, 12-10.

The Bulldogs are in their third season under head coach Wes Johnson, who's built one of the better programs in the SEC since arriving in Athens.

His record through three seasons sits at 116-42 overall and 46-29 in conference play. Last year, Johnson led Georgia to a 43-17 record (18-12 in the SEC) and the program made it into an NCAA Regional.

Arkansas Razorbacks pitcher Cole Gibler delivers a throw against the Tennessee Volunteers at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-Hogs On SI Images

Pitching Matchups to Watch

Thursday's pitching matchup features Arkansas left-hander Hunter Dietz (3-2, 3.61 ERA) squaring off against Georgia right-hander Joey Volchko (6-1, 3.38 ERA).

Volchko's 6-1 record makes him one of the more reliable starters in the conference and Dietz will need to keep Georgia's lineup in check to give the Razorbacks a chance in the opener.

Friday's Game 2 has Arkansas left-hander Cole Gibler (3-0, 2.78 ERA) going against Georgia right-hander Dylan Vigue (3-1, 2.63 ERA).

Gibler hasn't lost a decision yet this season and this'll be the toughest assignment he's faced so far.

Saturday's starter for both teams is still to be determined.

Series History Favors the Hogs

Arkansas and Georgia have played each other 68 times in program history and the Razorbacks hold the overall edge at 38-30.

Under Hogs coach Dave Van Horn, Arkansas is 25-22 against Georgia all-time and the Hogs have been especially tough at home, going 14-7 against the Bulldogs in games played at Baum-Walker Stadium.

That home-field advantage could matter in what looks like an evenly matched series between two ranked programs.

The fans will be there. With April that's what normally happen as Van Horn's team seems to heat up along with the weather.

At least that's the hope again this year.