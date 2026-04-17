Arkansas Baseball Wins Sixth Straight, Beating No. 5 Georgia Soundly

There were plenty of questions about Arkansas and even coach Dave Van Horn not long ago.

The Razorbacks had stumbled through a losing skid that left fans uneasy and wondering whether this was going to be one of those seasons.

But Thursday night at Baum-Walker Stadium, with 10,320 fans packed into Fayetteville and a fifth-ranked Georgia squad coming to town, the Hogs answered a lot of those questions with a convincing 6-3 win over the Bulldogs.

That's one but this series ain't over pic.twitter.com/ESJSPaf7XR — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 17, 2026

It's now six in a row for Arkansas. That's not a fluke. That's a team that's figured something out. and some of the folks that were questioning if Van Horn had slipped, they are now bragging about him.

The Razorbacks came into Thursday's SEC series opener sitting at 26-13 overall and 9-7 in conference play.

It was their first SEC home game in 18 days and the crowd showed up ready for something to cheer about.

They didn't have to wait long.

Backwards K for Dietz's sixth strikeout pic.twitter.com/ynFIxYJHRv — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 17, 2026

Dietz Delivers on Short Rest

Hunter Dietz had already thrown more than 100 pitches in back-to-back weeks. So when Arkansas sent him back to the mound on short rest Thursday, there was reason to wonder how much the left-hander had left in the tank.

The answer? Plenty.

Dietz gave the Hogs 5 1/3 innings of solid work, allowing 2 runs on 5 hits and 1 walk while striking out 6. He threw 85 pitches total and got 61 of them over for strikes before giving way to right-hander Gabe Gaeckle in the sixth.

For a guy working on a shortened week of rest, that's a strong performance on a big stage.

The Razorbacks wasted no time getting Dietz some breathing room. Georgia right-hander Joey Volchko couldn't find the plate in the first inning, walking Carter Rutenbar and Ryder Helfrick on just 10 pitches.

Both runners moved up on a wild pitch and Arkansas made Georgia pay immediately.

Camden Kozeal's sacrifice fly to right field scored Rutenbar. Then Damian Ruiz came through with an RBI double that pushed the lead further.

Ruiz advanced on a passed ball by catcher Daniel Jackson and scored on Volchko's second wild pitch of the inning. Just like that the Hogs led 3-0 before Volchko had recorded a single out after that early chaos.

Volchko threw 16 of his first 32 pitches out of the strike zone in that opening frame but buckled down and fanned both Nolan Souza and Maika Niu to stop the bleeding.

He'd go on to strike out 7 over a stretch of 8 at-bats to keep the Razorbacks from pulling away too quickly.

Georgia answered in the third when Ryan Wynn launched a leadoff homer to left field to make it 3-1.

The Bulldogs were still very much in it at that point and a comeback didn't feel out of reach for a team that came in at 30-9.

Arkansas Keeps Piling On

Arkansas wasn't done adding to its lead. In the fourth inning Ruiz led off with a single and Souza drew a walk.

The two then executed a double steal to put runners in scoring position with nobody out — exactly the kind of smart, aggressive baseball that's been fueling this winning streak.

Niu's sacrifice fly to right scored Ruiz and moved Souza to third. Souza couldn't score on Kuhio Aloy's shallow flyout to left but Reese Robinett came through with a 2-out infield single to bring Souza home and push the lead to 5-1.

Volchko finished his night having allowed 5 runs — 4 earned — on 5 hits and 4 walks against 8 strikeouts. The runs were a season high for the Georgia righty and the earned runs walks and strikeouts all tied his previous season bests. He threw 62 of 104 pitches for strikes.

The Bulldogs crept back into it briefly in the sixth. Jackson led off with a 340-foot homer to right-center to make it 5-2 and after Rylan Lujo singled Dietz recorded a called third strike on Michael O'Shaughnessy before exiting.

Gaeckle took over and he was sharp retiring every batter he faced over the first 1 2/3 innings of his outing.

Freshman Adds an Exclamation Point

Then came the kind of moment that gets passed around in Razorback fan groups for days.

Freshman Carter Rutenbar stepped up in the bottom of the seventh and blasted a 404-foot home run off the top of the video scoreboard in right-center field.

It was Rutenbar's second career home run and his first in SEC play and it pushed Arkansas ahead 6-2 with two innings to play.

Closer Ethan McElvain took over in the eighth and made things interesting.

Tre Phelps led off with a single against Gaeckle and eventually scored from third on a McElvain wild pitch to cut the lead to 6-3.

McElvain loaded the bases and had another pitch sail to the backstop but he got out of the jam when pinch hitter Cole Koniarsky grounded out to third on a 3-2 pitch.

McElvain came back for the ninth worked around a 1-out walk to Kolby Branch and got Phelps to fly out to right field with Branch stranded at third.

It was McElvain's third save of the season. He walked 2 and struck out 2 in 1 2/3 innings of work.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn against the Georgia Bulldogs at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

What This Streak Means

Gaeckle's efficient 2-inning stint — 1 run 2 hits no walks and 24 total pitches — should keep him available for the rest of the weekend series.

Fans will be nodding their heads and talking about having Van Horn for that piece of roster management heading into a Friday game at 6 p.m. that'll keep this series alive.

Nobody will want to remember just a couple of weeks ago they were talking about who could replace him. That's life in big-tiome college athletics.

The bigger story here isn't just the big box score. It's what six straight wins says about where this team is right now.

Van Horn's teams have been to this place before with a rough patch followed by a run that reminds everyone why you don't count out Arkansas baseball.

The Hogs are 9-7 in SEC play and still very much in the mix.

The losing skid that had fans worried feels like a distant memory right now. That's fine and it's what fans do.

What this team'has shown over the past six games is the kind of consistency and clutch execution that can make a real difference down the stretch of an SEC season.

If they keep playing like this the Razorbacks could make a lot of noise before it's all over.