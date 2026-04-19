Three days can change everything in college baseball.

On Thursday at Baum-Walker Stadium, Arkansas was riding a six-game winning streak and had just taken the series opener against No. 5 Georgia.

A sweep felt within reach. The Hogs were playing some of their best baseball of the season and had the Bulldogs right where they wanted them.

By Saturday evening, Georgia had won two straight and taken the series, leaving Fayetteville with a rubber-match victory that wasn't close by the final out.

The Bulldogs beat Arkansas 26-14, hitting nine home runs in the process and watching the Hogs commit six errors in one of the most difficult afternoons of the Dave Van Horn era.

That's a stunning reversal for a team that looked like it had turned a corner just 48 hours earlier.

"That was one in a thousand there,” Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said. “I haven’t been a part of too many like that either way, on the good side or the bad side.”

The Setup That Made It Hurt More

Context matters here. Arkansas hadn't just won the series opener.

The Razorbacks had done it while playing sharp, focused baseball that snapped a tough stretch and built genuine momentum. A six-game winning streak heading into a weekend series against a Top 5 opponent is the kind of form that makes a program believe it can compete with anyone in the SEC.

Georgia entered the series having hit 104 home runs on the season compared to Arkansas's 55. The Hogs knew they'd need to keep the ball down and play clean defense to have a chance.

In Game 1 they did exactly that well enough to win. In Games 2 and 3 they did neither.

The Razorbacks finished the series at 26-15 overall and 9-9 in conference play. Two days ago that record looked like it might read 27-13 and 10-8.

Instead the Hogs find themselves right back in the middle of the SEC pack, having handed a series to one of the best teams in the country.

Saturday's Collapse Was Historic

The rubber match was a microcosm of how quickly things unraveled.

Arkansas actually gave fans something to feel good about early, building a 6-1 lead in the second inning. Camden Kozeal hit a two-run homer to become just the second Razorback to reach double-digit home runs this season. Carter Rutenbar was reaching base seemingly every time he came to the plate.

Then the third inning happened.

Georgia put up six runs on the strength of back-to-back home runs from catcher Daniel Jackson and second baseman Ryan Wynn, turning a five-run deficit into a 7-6 lead before Arkansas could catch its breath.

The Hogs tied it back up at nine in the fourth when Ryder Helfrick launched a three-run shot, his team-leading 13th of the year, but Georgia kept coming.

The Bulldogs scored in every inning except the second. They sent 15 hitters to the plate in a nine-run ninth inning.

Michael O'Shaughnessy hit two home runs in that frame alone, including a grand slam, finishing with eight RBI for the game.

Ryan Wynn had a multi-homer afternoon. Brennan Hudson went deep twice. Jackson tied a Georgia school record with three home runs in a single game, his 18th, 19th and 20th of the season.

Nine home runs allowed. Six errors committed. The first time in Van Horn's tenure that his program has given up nine home runs in a game. The most errors in a single contest since March 5, 2016, against Eastern Illinois.

Those are the kinds of numbers that don't just describe a bad day, that's a team that came completely apart on both sides of the ball.

Gone with the Wind 💨 pic.twitter.com/UUeh7VvHXz — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 18, 2026

The Bigger Picture Stings

What makes the two-game skid particularly frustrating for the Razorbacks is how unnecessary it felt. Arkansas had control of this series after Thursday.

Winning two of three against the No. 5 team in the country at home would've been a statement worth making in a season that's been inconsistent enough to need one.

Instead the Hogs dropped back-to-back games and now own a 9-9 SEC record that tells a far less encouraging story than where they stood 72 hours ago.

Pitching that couldn't keep the ball out of the middle of the zone and a defense that couldn't make routine plays turned what should've been a confidence-building weekend into a damage-control situation.

Zack Stewart went 0-for-6 on Saturday, snapping a four-game hitting streak. Eight of the nine starters recorded a hit, and Rutenbar reached base all six times he came to the plate, so the offense wasn't entirely to blame.

But when you're giving up nine home runs and booting the ball six times, no amount of hitting is going to save you.

Georgia did all of its damage Saturday despite the three and four hitters in the lineup going a combined 0-for-10.

Cleanup hitter Henry Allen reached base four times without recording a hit on three walks and a hit by pitch. The Bulldogs were so deep and so locked in that their middle-of-the-order guys didn't even need to contribute for the offense to produce 26 runs on 21 hits.

There Will Be Offense pic.twitter.com/QrfmrbfFVd — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 18, 2026

Where Arkansas Goes from Here

The Hogs don't have much time to think about it.

Missouri State comes to Baum-Walker Stadium on Tuesday at 6 p.m. for a midweek matchup that Arkansas will need to treat with care.

The Razorbacks lost the first meeting between the two teams 15-14, which means this isn't a guaranteed bounce-back opportunity. That game'll stream on SEC Network+.

The issues that surfaced in Games 2 and 3 against Georgia aren't going away on their own.

Pitching location and defensive reliability are the two most obvious areas the Hogs need to address before the SEC schedule tightens further down the stretch.

At 9-9 in conference play there's no margin left for weekends like this one.

The opening game felt like a turning point. By the last game Saturday it felt like a warning.

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