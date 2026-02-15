Aloy’s Blast Not Enough as TCU Holds Off Razorbacks in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas — Kuhio Aloy didn’t wait around.

Leading off the seventh inning, the Arkansas infielder crushed a 445-foot home run into the second deck in left field at Globe Life Field.

The blast sliced TCU’s lead to one run and shifted the energy inside a stadium packed with 22,384 fans — the largest crowd ever for a college game at the Texas Rangers’ home.

For a moment, it felt like the Razorbacks had seized control.

But the Horned Frogs never gave it up.

TCU answered Arkansas’ late surge with just enough pitching and just enough early offense to secure a 5-4 win Saturday night in a top-10 Arkansas vs TCU baseball showdown.

Some guys are born to hit homers.



Kuhio Aloy is one of those guys. pic.twitter.com/ladb8ZRWtd — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) February 15, 2026

Power Surge Sparks Hope

Aloy’s home run came against reliever Zack James and immediately tightened a game that had belonged to TCU since the opening innings.

The Razorbacks had already trimmed the deficit to 5-3 in the fifth inning when Camden Kozeal scored on a passed ball and Reese Robinett lined an RBI double to bring home Maika Niu.

Still, Arkansas needed one more swing to make it a one-run contest. Aloy delivered it.

The ball traveled an estimated 445 feet, clearing the left-field wall and landing high in the seats. Suddenly, the Hogs were within 5-4 and had momentum on their side.

An inning later, the Razorbacks had another opportunity. Damian Ruiz drew a leadoff walk in the eighth and moved to second on a wild pitch. The tying run stood in scoring position with no outs.

But Arkansas couldn’t move him any farther. Kozeal struck out swinging, and the inning unraveled from there.

The Razorbacks finished the night 1 for 19 with runners on base and 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position, numbers that ultimately overshadowed the late fireworks.

Early Gap Proves Costly

While Arkansas mounted its comeback attempt in the middle innings, TCU had already built the cushion it needed.

Chase Brunson set the pace for the Horned Frogs in the first two frames. After Arkansas starter Hunter Dietz opened the game with a strikeout of Cole Cramer, a walk to Sawyer Strosnider gave TCU its first baserunner.

Brunson followed with a double down the left-field line that ricocheted off the fence in foul territory, driving in a run. Rob Liddington later added an RBI single to make it 2-0 before the Razorbacks could respond.

The second inning delivered another blow. With two outs and Dietz close to escaping trouble, Brunson struck again. On a 3-2 pitch, he doubled to score Kyuss Gargett and Cramer, extending the lead to 4-0.

Dietz’s final line showed flashes of dominance and stretches of difficulty. Making his first career start, the right-hander struck out five over two innings but allowed four runs on three hits and three walks. He also hit a batter. Of his 57 pitches, 30 were strikes.

Cramer added an RBI single in the fourth inning against reliever Jackson Kircher, stretching TCU’s advantage to 5-1.

Tate McGuire (@RazorbackBSB) was flawless in relief. 4 pitch mix, landed all for strikes. Generated 11 whiffs, led by the slider at 82-84. Elite work out of the pen. @PG_Draft



Jr. // ‘26, elig. pic.twitter.com/T1RPDVXZf8 — PG College Baseball (@PGCollegeBall) February 15, 2026

Bullpen Keeps It Tight

Once Arkansas turned to its bullpen, the tone shifted.

Tate McGuire entered in the fourth inning with runners on the corners and worked out of the jam by striking out Noah Franco. From that point forward, McGuire was steady.

He retired all 15 batters he faced across five innings, giving the Razorbacks time to claw back into the game. His outing prevented the Horned Frogs from extending their lead and kept the deficit manageable.

TCU’s pitchers matched that composure late.

Starter Mason Brassfield allowed two runs on three hits and four walks in four innings while striking out six. Franco followed with three scoreless innings to earn the win, limiting hard contact as Arkansas pressed.

In a game decided by one run, both teams showed depth on the mound. The difference lay in timing.

The Razorbacks loaded the bases in both the third and fourth innings but came away with only one run, scored when Niu’s fielder’s choice brought Ruiz home in the third. Those missed chances added up.

Aloy’s seventh-inning home run gave Arkansas its most electric moment of the night. It also underscored how close the Razorbacks came to flipping the result.

Instead, TCU’s early execution and late pitching held firm.

Hogs Feed