Arkansas Baseball's Final Non-Conference Test Before the SEC Stretch Run

Arkansas wraps up the non-conference schedule this week and they're doing it in front of the home crowd.

The Razorbacks host the Northwestern State Demons in a two-game series at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, with Game 1 set for Tuesday at 6 p.m. and Game 2 scheduled for Wednesday at 3 p.m..

It's a quick midweek turnaround before Arkansas returns to SEC play.

Both games will be available on SEC Network+. For fans who can't make it out to Baum-Walker in person, streaming the game through the SEC's digital platform is the way to go. Radio listeners across Arkansas also have plenty of options to catch every pitch.

Midweek duel against the Demons



Gameday Links: https://t.co/nqnGUbaVbj pic.twitter.com/ijdbrNE6OT — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 28, 2026

What You Need to Know Before First Pitch

Arkansas comes into this series ranked No. 22 in the country, carrying a 29-16 overall record and an 11-10 mark in SEC play.

The Razorbacks haven't had the smoothest SEC run this season, but they've kept themselves in the postseason conversation and that's exactly where they want to be heading toward the final weeks of the regular season.

The Demons arrive in Fayetteville with a 25-19 overall record and a 16-11 mark in Southland Conference play.

Fans can catch the radio broadcast on several Arkansas stations across the state on the Leerfield Razorback Sports Network. Carrying the games will be 103.7 The Buzz in Little Rock, ESPN Arkansas 95.3 in the River Valley, 06.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home among others.

Arkansas Razorbacks Camden Kozeal in game against Missouri State in Springfield, Mo. | Arkansas Communications

How Arkansas Got Here

The Razorbacks head into this series after winning their most recent weekend series on the road against Missouri in Columbia. They took Game 1 5-4 on Thursday and followed it up with a 6-0 shutout win in Game 2 on Friday.

It wasn't a perfect trip to Columbia, though. The Tigers avoided a sweep by taking Game 3 on Saturday by a 6-1 margin.

Arkansas came away with a series win but left some questions unanswered.

Winning a road SEC series is never easy and the Razorbacks did what they needed to do. Now they get to come home to Baum-Walker and face a Southland opponent before diving back into conference action.

Northwestern State's Recent Form

The Demons also come in on a series win, having taken two of three from Stephen F. Austin most recently. They opened that series with an 11-8 victory in Game 1 and followed it with a tighter 2-1 win in Game 2.

Stephen F. Austin avoided the sweep with an 11-8 win of their own in Game 3, so Northwestern State knows what it's like to be on both sides of a close finish.

That kind of competitive experience could carry over into how they approach these two games against a ranked SEC opponent.

Tonight's starter: RHP Tate McGuire pic.twitter.com/rejOnzJWlF — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 28, 2026

Pitching Matchup for Game 1

On the mound Tuesday, Arkansas will send out right-hander Tate McGuire, who carries a 0-0 record and a 3.86 ERA into the start.

He'll be facing Northwestern State left-hander Carter White, who is 1-3 on the season with a 6.49 ERA.

Wednesday's starter for Arkansas is still listed as TBA, as is the Demons' Game 2 arm. That's worth keeping an eye on as first pitch approaches for the midweek closer.

Series History and the Van Horn Factor

The all-time series between Arkansas and Northwestern State heavily favors the Hogs, who lead 18-3 across 21 all-time meetings. It hasn't exactly been a close series..

Under coach Dave Van Horn specifically, Arkansas is 5-1 against the Demons, with all six of those games having been played at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Northwestern State's Coaching Staff

The Demons are in their third year under coach Chris Bertrand, who's guided the program to an 82-73 overall record during his tenure in Natchitoches, La., including a 46-35 mark in Southland Conference play.

Last season Bertrand and the Demons finished 35-21 overall and went 19-11 in conference play.



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