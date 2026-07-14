FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks set a new program record as coach Dave Van Horn produced 12 draft picks for this upcoming MLB and minor league seasons.

Leading the pack for the Razorbacks is catcher Ryder Helfrick, who was taken with the No.15 overall pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Helfrick posted a .283 batting average while also tacking on 64 hits and going deep 18 times on the season. He also made history for the Razorbacks by becoming the highest catcher in program history to be selected in the draft, passing Jim Kremers who was chosen in the second round at No. 33 overall by the Atlanta Braves in 1988.

Arkansas Razorbacks Ryder Helfrick against Kentucky | Arkansas Communications

Falling in right behind Helfrick is right handed pitcher Carson Wiggins who was selected No. 27 overall by the New York Mets.

Wiggins, who didn't see any action this past season, spent the entirety of the season recovering from Tommy John surgery that also cut his 2024 season short.

Although there was a lack of tape for the powerful righty as many MLB teams had their heads turn during his week out in Arizona as he lit up the radar with the dominant fastball that Wiggins has.

Arkansas Razorbacks RHP Carson Wiggins winds up for pitch. | Arkansas Razorbacks Athletics

Next is left handed pitcher Hunter Dietz, who was taken No. 35 overall by the New York Yankees.

The All-SEC first-team pitcher lit up the scoreboard as he was completely dominant on the year, posting a 3.57 ERA while only allowing 71 hits in 85 innings pitched on the season. His 131 strikeouts is the fourth-most in a single-season at Arkansas while also stiking 44 batters looking in SEC, which led the league.

Dietz, who now joins the likes of Ryne Stanek, Hagen Smith, Gage Wood and Zach Root as the eight Arkansas pitcher selected in the first round of the draft.

Arkansas Razorbacks Hunter Dietz against the Oklahoma Sooners. | Arkansas Communications

The Razorbacks also had rotational arm Gabe Gaeckle selected No.74 overall by the Oakland Athletics in the competitive round.

Gaeckle, who struggled with consistnecy this spring, had a glimpse of excellence when he tossed six shutout innings while punching out nine batters in the second-round matchup against the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns in the SEC Tournament.

The Razorbacks also had three of their transfer commits drafted, including Georgia State transfer Wills Maginnis, who was selected No. 334 overall by the Boston Red Sox.

Maginnis had a prominent role with the Panthers in 2026, posting a .306 average at the plate with eight home runs, but did struggle in the field with a 0.967 fielding percentage and seven errors on the season.

Former Georgia State third baseman Wills Maginnis | Georgia State Panthers Athletics

The Razorbacks also had Santa Clara transfer Ben Cleary selected No. 363 overall by the Cleveland Guardians. He posted a .358 batting average with 30 RBIs and five home runs on the year and could potentially forgo his college eligibility and look for a spot in the minor eagues.

Rounding out the group of Arkansas transfer commits who were drafted is right handed pitcher Chris Diaz from Florida Gulf Coast.

He was selected at No. 430 overall by the Seattle Mariners. Diaz, a second team All-SUN performer, tossed 72 innings with a 3.98 ERA and posted an 5-3 record from the mound.

Arkansas Baseball Draft Picks

Ryder Helfrick, Catcher (No. 27 Overall, Diamondbacks)

Carson Wiggins, RHP (No. 27 Overall, Mets)

Hunter Dietz, LHP (No. 35 Overall, Yankees)

Gabe Gaeckle, LHP (CB-B, No. 74 Overall, Athletics)

Camden Kozeal, SS (No. 89 Overall, Marlins)

Ethan McElvain, LHP (No.151 Overall, Royals)

Damian Ruiz, LF (No. 272 Overall, Reds)

Kuhio Aloy, DH (No. 330 Overall, Mets)

Wills Maginnis, 3B (No.334 Overall, Red Sox’s)

Ben Cleary, INF (No. 363 Overall, Guardians

Colin Fisher, LHP (No. 388 Overall, Giants

Tate McGuire, RHP (No. 409 Overall, Angels

Chris Diaz, RHP (No. 430 Overall, Mariners)

Cooper Dossett, RHP (No.510 Overall, Mets)

Parker Coil, LHP (No. 603 Overall, Guardians

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