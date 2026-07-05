Seven Razorbacks Crack MLB Pipeline's Top 250 MLB Draft Prospects

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' reputation as one of college baseball's premier talent factories appears ready to continue in the 2026 MLB Draft.

MLB Pipeline lists seven Razorbacks among its Top 250 draft prospects, including catcher Ryder Helfrick and left-hander Hunter Dietz, who both rank among the first 25 players expected to hear their names called later this month.

Arkansas Razorbacks Ryder Helfrick against Kentucky. | Arkansas Communications

C, Ryder Helfrick, No. 10 Overall

The third-team All-American selection as a junior, the Razorbacks' catcher is currently projected to the Oakland Athletics organization, according to MLB.com. He became the Razorbacks 42nd All-American selection since coach Dave Van Horn took over the program in 2003.

He became Arkansas' full-time starter at catcher in 2025 after sitting behind Hudson White as a freshman. Along with his AA honors, Helfrick was named to the SEC's All-Defensive team, As a junior, he graded out as college baseball’s best defender in 2026 by leading the nation in defensive runs saved (27), framing runs saved (24.49), and defensive wins above replacement (1.99).

His breakout junior season also made him a semifinalist a semifinalist for the prestigious Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy which have been awarded to several former Razorbacks over the past 10 years

Helfrick had his best year at the plate, slashing a.283 batting average, .417 on base percentage and a .562 slugging percentage. He also belted 18 home runs, and 53 RBIs. He was issued a team-high 55 walks, which ranks No. 4 all-time on the Razorbacks' single-season top-10 list.

The A's have historically been a destination for some of the best backstops to ever play the game, and are now watching Shea Langeliers emergence as one of the top catchers in The Show.

Should Helfrick be selected by Oakland, it could be a couple of years before he is called up considering Langeliers joined the 26-man roster in 2022. He is hitting .264 with 20 home runs, 44 RBIs and has plenty more in the tank left at only 28-years-old.

More advanced than most college catchers, Helfrick already calls pitches and excels at running a staff. He shows impressive physical skills behind the plate as well, grading as a quality receiver, framer and blocker. He has a strong arm that will be even more effective if he cleans up his transfer and improves his accuracy. MLB.com scouting report

Arkansas RAzorbacks pitcher Hunter Dietz. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

LHP, Hunter Dietz, No. 23 Overall

The southpaw out of Trinity, Fla. also received third-team All-American honors after his emergence as the Friday night starter in 2026.

A top-five recruit coming out of high school, Dietz was held out of the pitching rotation at Arkansas for much off his first two years on campus due to a stress fracture in his elbow that required surgery in the fall of 2023. However, with the help of pitching coach Matt Hobbs, he became the Razorbacks' dependable ace and of the top pitchers at the college level.

Dietz was also named a semifinalist for both the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy, after finishing the 2026 season with a 7-4 record from the mound, 3.57 ERA and a team-leading 131 strikeouts.

He hurled an SEC-best 47 strikeouts looking, in 85.2 innings across 16 starts on the mound for the Razorbacks. He has a variety of pitches at his disposal, including a 4-seam Fastball that's delivered in the upper 90s, and a curve that goes low 80s.

His ceiling is a high one at the next level, but appears to be fully recovered from his injury. He earned All-SEC honors from the league’s 16 head coaches, and turned in an SEC-leading nine quality starts on the mound in 2026.

During his lone year as a starter, Deitz showed why he was such a coveted national recruit and MLB prospect out of high school, becoming the first SEC pitcher of the season to eclipse the 100-strikeout mark. The 131 strikeouts during his breakout campaign comes in at No. 4 on the Razorbacks' single-season list for strikeouts by a pitcher.

MLB Pipeline believes he is among the best left-handers coming out of college in this draft class.

Dietz presents an unusual look for hitters, delivering pitches from a 6-foot-6 frame with a high three-quarters arm slot. After two years of little activity, he has filled the zone and finished his season with 14 strikeouts against Kansas in an NCAA regional game. He could continue to improve as he gains more experience. MLB.com scouting report

Other Razorbacks in MLB Top 25 Prospects

No. 88 RHP Carson Wiggins

No. 96 RHP Gabe Gaeckle

No. 115 INF Camden Kozeal

No. 145 LHP Ethan McElvain

No. 215 OF Jorvorskie Lane Jr. (commit)

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.