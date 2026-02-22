Razorbacks Aim to Finish Xavier Series Sweeping at Baum-Walker

A quiet Sunday in Fayetteville doesn’t stay quiet for long when Arkansas baseball is at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The No. 8 Razorbacks return to the field at noon to face Xavier in Game 3, looking to finish the weekend set in front of their home crowd.

There's no hint of bad weather in the forecast and it will be sunny, but take a jacket for the 40-degree weather.

Arkansas enters the finale at 5-1 after Saturday’s 7-6 walk-off win. The Musketeers, now 2-4, pushed the Razorbacks deep into the late innings before the Hogs found a way to finish.

If you’ve followed this club early in the season, you already know they don’t mind making it interesting.

Saturday’s game featured momentum swings in the middle innings. Xavier briefly grabbed leads in the third and fourth, but Arkansas answered each time. That back-and-forth feel kept the tension high inside Baum-Walker.

Then came the final swing.

Camden Kozeal turned in one of the most complete offensive performances you’ll see. He went 4-for-5, scored three runs and drove in two.

He also hit for the cycle — a rare feat that doesn’t happen often in college baseball.

Kozeal later crossed home on Kuhio Aloy’s RBI single to end the game. Aloy added a home run and two RBIs in the win, continuing to be a steady presence in the lineup.

Ryder Helfrick and Reese Robinett also recorded multi-hit games, showing that the Razorbacks’ offense isn’t built around just one bat.

For Arkansas fans, that’s the encouraging part. It’s depth. It’s different players stepping up.

Armadillos can either give you leprosy or make you to hit for the cycle. Either onepic.twitter.com/MEUdQWAu4W — Stephen Schoch (@bigdonkey47) February 21, 2026

How to Watch the Hogs on Sunday

If you can’t make it to Baum-Walker Stadium, there are still plenty of ways to follow along.

The game will stream on SEC Network+. Shawn Murnin and Troy Eklund will handle the call on the broadcast.

On the radio side, you can tune in to the Learfield Razorback Sports Network streaming on HitThatLine.com in broadcast markets with the game on ESPN Arkansas 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

Chuck Barrett will be pinch-hitting (Phil Elson will be doing women's basketball at Texas A&M) on play-by-play and Bubba Carpenter's analysis will bring you every pitch.

Sunday also brings a new pitching matchup. Arkansas will send left-hander Colin Fisher to the mound. Fisher has not allowed an earned run this season and carries a 0.00 ERA into the game.

Arkansas Razorbacks pitcher Colin Fisher | Michael Morrison-allHOGS Images

Xavier plans to counter with right-hander Jack DeTienne. He enters with an 8.10 ERA and an 0-1 record.

For the Hogs, getting a clean start on the mound would help settle things early. The offense showed it can respond under pressure Saturday. Now the focus shifts to pitching rhythm and defensive sharpness.

Arkansas is listed as a favorite in the betting lines.

A series win at home keeps the Hogs building confidence early in the season. It also keeps the buzz alive around a team ranked No. 8 nationally.

Through six games, Arkansas has shown it can win in different ways. There have been steady pitching performances. There have been timely hits. And, yes, there have been late-inning fireworks.

Sunday offers another chance to tighten things up and close strong. The Razorbacks don’t need style points. They need consistency.

And if they get another loud crowd at Baum-Walker Stadium, that won’t hurt either.

