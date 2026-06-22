Bilas Names Acuff as Best Guard in NBA Draft, Well Sort Of

ESPN's Jay Bilas named Darius Acuff Jr. as the best guard in the 2026 NBA Draft — but only after saying Kansas guard Darryn Peterson Jr. is the "most talented player" available.

Peterson had a solid freshman season with the Jayhawks, albeit one that was marred by injury and multiple missed games.

But he still averaged 20.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game despite those setbacks. It's not at all a stretch to say he might have the most raw talent of anyone who will be selected in the first round of the Draft.

Acuff, however, might have the highest offensive ceiling of any guard in the draft class, as Bilas points out. The SEC Player of the Year averaged 23.5 points and 6.4 assists per game, leading the Razorbacks to an SEC Tournament title and the Sweet 16.

"After Peterson, the best guard in this draft is Acuff," Bilas wrote Monday. "Acuff is compact, athletic, fast and explosive, and can score at all three levels. He is a shot creator and creative finisher, and a tremendous competitor.

Acuff could wind up as the best offensive player in the draft. He is special."

Bilas did note Acuff's relative lack of defensive acumen — writing that he "did not defend at a high level" — but that's a part of Acuff's game that will improve at the NBA level with the right coaching.

Offensively, there's little doubt that the Detroit, Mich., native will make a splash as he soon as he sees the floor in the Association.

Arkansas head coach John Calipari has already said that he sees Acuff immediately averaging 18 points a night in NBA action, a statement Colin Cowherd agreed with.

Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) celebrates a three-pointer during the first half of the SEC tournament championship game against Vanderbilt at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March 15, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest question facing Acuff is whether or not the organization that selects him utilizes him correctly. Barring injury, he'll see the floor on opening night and has potential to be a starter if chosen by a team lacking at the point guard position.

As it happens, his most likely destination, the Sacramento Kings, are looking for a true leader in the backcourt.

The Kings didn't have a guard average over 20 points per game last season and are in desperate need for a player to be the face of a franchise that hasn't won a playoff series since 2004.

Sacramento owns the seventh pick of the NBA Draft, though there is some uncertainty as to whether or not Acuff will still be on the board when it's on the clock.

"Sources say there is a strong mutual interest between Acuff and Sacramento, the question simply being whether he makes it to the Kings' pick," wrote ESPN's Jeremy Woo on Monday in ESPN's latest mock draft. "They appear content to wait and see. They have looked closely at the other guards in this range and have not seemed itchy to move up the board.

“Acuff is drawing consideration from the Clippers and Nets, but much of the talk in recent days points to him landing at his preferred destination."

If Acuff does go to Sacramento, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him become the Kings' most valuable and entertaining player in his maiden campaign as he fights for NBA Rookie of the Year honors.