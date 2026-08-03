Smith's Triple-Double for Razorbacks Showed Why He's a Potential No. 1 NBA Draft Pick
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FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's only exhibition season for college basketball teams right now, but one player who has already put the nation on notice is Arkansas Razorbacks guard Jordan Smith, Jr.
The No. 2 overall recruit and reigning Gatorade National Player of the Year could probably sit out all of his freshman year and still be picked up as a top NBA Draft selection next summer.
It was easy to say all these things about Smith when he's producing against players not as talented, are younger and much older than he is on Friday night against the Bahamas National Team.
Once Arkansas stepped on the floor against a formidable foe in Carleton University, the defending Canadian National Champions, things started slow in the first half before separating from them by halftime.
Smith showed elite quickness and shiftiness in transition right away, weaving through the defense with ease toward the basket. He made the layup and began to head back the other way while trash talking the opposing point guard all the way across the halfcourt line.
He'd lock him up, forcing a turnover by picking his pocket or over-dribbling. In a day where basketball is more offensive driven, Smith brings an intense brand of defense that will take him far in his future.
Calipari has mentioned it throughout the offseason and said it again during the broadcast Saturday night that he's going to have a hard time taking someone like Smith off the floor and dispersing those minutes elsewhere because Smith brings so much to the floor.
Just months after having the best offensive guard in Darius Acuff, Calipari appears to have recruited the best overall guard that he's had in a very long time in Smith. It's very early to call it without playing a single regular season college game, but the truth is in the tape going back to his college days; he is more than ready to become the face of the sport come December.
As previously mentioned, Smith was exceptional against Carleton, recording a rare feat of a triple-double for the Razorbacks with 27 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds Saturday night. It's such a rarity at Arkansas because it's only been done twice by Alvin Robertson (23 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists vs. Texas, 1984) and Courtney Fortson (20 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds vs Northwestern State, 2009).
While Smith's one count in the Razorbacks' record books, it only supports the fact that Smith is set to become one of the best freshmen to ever come through the program.
Smith's defense might be receiving all the attention, but it's his improved offensive game that's going to be what pushes him to potential No. 1 overall pick territory. His three-point shooting has continued to get better over the past few months, going from 25% as a junior to 37% as a senior at St. Paul IV in Virginia.
The three point arc in college extends back a few feet, but that hasn't been a huge problem for Smith, who is shooting 2-of-7 (29%) from the perimeter in the Bahamas. The more comfortable he gets throughout the next three months will only help him become a true three-level threat.
Another reason for his success early on at Baha Mar is the matchup issues he creates.
Smith is extremly lengthy for a shorter point guard. At 6-foot-2, his 6-foot-9 wingspan allows him to be disruptive in passing lanes, alter shots, play positionless on the floor, create turnovers and rebound effectively.
His length combined with pure basketball IQ and instincts has him drawing similarities to the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards, Jrue Holiday and Jaylen Brown. Smith's pure explosiveness in transition and halfcourt, comfort creating for himself, streakiness as a scorer and ability to play through contact has quickly made him a fan favorite and national sensation.
His defensive intensity is very apparent in the next clip following a made basket. Smith is talking down the court and the moment the Bahamas National Team point guard advanced across the halfcourt line, he stayed with him step-for-step, forcing the ball off the ball handlers ankle which resulted in a turnover.
If that can translate over to the regular season, the Razorbacks will certainly be among the most improved defensive teams in the country solely due to one single addition to the roster.
For many of those who may still be on the fence on Smith's overall ability against relevant college competition, all it takes is going back to last year's FIBA competition where he locked up future first round pick and former Texas Tech guard Christian Anderson.
Playing for the German National U19 squad, Anderson had his second-worst game of the tournament, scoring 18 points on 31% from the field, 27% beyond the arc and was forced into four turnovers in 33 mintues of action.
It must be taken into account that at the time of this game, Jordan was fresh off his junior year in high school while Anderson made the All-Freshman team for Texas Tech. The Red Raiders star made 108-of-260 three-point attempts while averaging over 19 points per game during the 2024-25 season.
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Jacob Davis is the Publisher for Arkansas Razorbacks on SI, with a decade of experience covering college athletics. He has previously worked at Rivals, Saturday Down South, SB Nation and hosted podcasts with Bleav Podcast Network where his show was a finalist for podcast of the year.Follow jacobdaviscfb