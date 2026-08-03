Smith's Triple-Double for Razorbacks Showed Why He's a Potential No. 1 NBA Draft Pick

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's only exhibition season for college basketball teams right now, but one player who has already put the nation on notice is Arkansas Razorbacks guard Jordan Smith, Jr.

The No. 2 overall recruit and reigning Gatorade National Player of the Year could probably sit out all of his freshman year and still be picked up as a top NBA Draft selection next summer.

It was easy to say all these things about Smith when he's producing against players not as talented, are younger and much older than he is on Friday night against the Bahamas National Team.

Once Arkansas stepped on the floor against a formidable foe in Carleton University, the defending Canadian National Champions, things started slow in the first half before separating from them by halftime.

TRENDING: Jordan Smith Jr. might be the FREAKIEST guards eligible for the 2027 NBA Draft.



One NBA scout reportedly believes Smith’s game is “reminiscent” of Dwayne Wade.



Smith defense and athleticism have reportedly been “other-worldly” early on.



The Arkansas Razorbacks and… pic.twitter.com/efDPS8dcpK — Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) August 1, 2026

Smith showed elite quickness and shiftiness in transition right away, weaving through the defense with ease toward the basket. He made the layup and began to head back the other way while trash talking the opposing point guard all the way across the halfcourt line.

He'd lock him up, forcing a turnover by picking his pocket or over-dribbling. In a day where basketball is more offensive driven, Smith brings an intense brand of defense that will take him far in his future.

Calipari has mentioned it throughout the offseason and said it again during the broadcast Saturday night that he's going to have a hard time taking someone like Smith off the floor and dispersing those minutes elsewhere because Smith brings so much to the floor.

Just months after having the best offensive guard in Darius Acuff, Calipari appears to have recruited the best overall guard that he's had in a very long time in Smith. It's very early to call it without playing a single regular season college game, but the truth is in the tape going back to his college days; he is more than ready to become the face of the sport come December.

Jordan Smith Jr 20/11/11 last night



The ultimate lead guard 💨 pic.twitter.com/B79MZQBarr — ItsAllLove (@nbanerdd) August 2, 2026

As previously mentioned, Smith was exceptional against Carleton, recording a rare feat of a triple-double for the Razorbacks with 27 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds Saturday night. It's such a rarity at Arkansas because it's only been done twice by Alvin Robertson (23 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists vs. Texas, 1984) and Courtney Fortson (20 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds vs Northwestern State, 2009).

While Smith's one count in the Razorbacks' record books, it only supports the fact that Smith is set to become one of the best freshmen to ever come through the program.

Smith's defense might be receiving all the attention, but it's his improved offensive game that's going to be what pushes him to potential No. 1 overall pick territory. His three-point shooting has continued to get better over the past few months, going from 25% as a junior to 37% as a senior at St. Paul IV in Virginia.

The three point arc in college extends back a few feet, but that hasn't been a huge problem for Smith, who is shooting 2-of-7 (29%) from the perimeter in the Bahamas. The more comfortable he gets throughout the next three months will only help him become a true three-level threat.

Jordan Smith is a defensive phenom.



He’s going to be one of the rare instances of a guard that earns, both, an All-Defense and an All-Star selection in the peak of his career.



3.2 SPG this season at Paul VI. Was top 10 in blocks and steals in the Peach Jam as a guard https://t.co/hhGcMZVCpu pic.twitter.com/yw09ZQmMXF — Chris Keesee (NBA Scouting) (@HoopKeesee) August 2, 2026

Another reason for his success early on at Baha Mar is the matchup issues he creates.

Smith is extremly lengthy for a shorter point guard. At 6-foot-2, his 6-foot-9 wingspan allows him to be disruptive in passing lanes, alter shots, play positionless on the floor, create turnovers and rebound effectively.

His length combined with pure basketball IQ and instincts has him drawing similarities to the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards, Jrue Holiday and Jaylen Brown. Smith's pure explosiveness in transition and halfcourt, comfort creating for himself, streakiness as a scorer and ability to play through contact has quickly made him a fan favorite and national sensation.

Jordan Smith is one of the most physically strong combo guard prospects you’ll ever see, which makes him look & play much bigger than what he’s listed at (6’2”)



If he can answer questions about his perimeter shotmaking & playmaking, he can be a top-3 pick pic.twitter.com/VM8wjSiukx — Point Made Basketball (@pointmadebball) August 2, 2026

His defensive intensity is very apparent in the next clip following a made basket. Smith is talking down the court and the moment the Bahamas National Team point guard advanced across the halfcourt line, he stayed with him step-for-step, forcing the ball off the ball handlers ankle which resulted in a turnover.

If that can translate over to the regular season, the Razorbacks will certainly be among the most improved defensive teams in the country solely due to one single addition to the roster.

Yea I am ALL IN on Jordan Smith Jr 💯 pic.twitter.com/J2eyYVW7bu — ItsAllLove (@nbanerdd) August 1, 2026

For many of those who may still be on the fence on Smith's overall ability against relevant college competition, all it takes is going back to last year's FIBA competition where he locked up future first round pick and former Texas Tech guard Christian Anderson.

Playing for the German National U19 squad, Anderson had his second-worst game of the tournament, scoring 18 points on 31% from the field, 27% beyond the arc and was forced into four turnovers in 33 mintues of action.

Jordan Smith Jr. is an absolute maniac defensively when he doesn’t have to carry a ton of usage. Had Christian Anderson in hell during last years FIBA tourney pic.twitter.com/H8FIGiLuio — NBA Draft Dude 🤙 (@CoreyTulaba) July 8, 2026

It must be taken into account that at the time of this game, Jordan was fresh off his junior year in high school while Anderson made the All-Freshman team for Texas Tech. The Red Raiders star made 108-of-260 three-point attempts while averaging over 19 points per game during the 2024-25 season.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.