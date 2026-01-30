Brumbaugh Gets SEC Freshman of Year Treatment Before He Takes Swing

Carson Brumbaugh hasn’t played a college game yet, but that hasn’t stop the preseason hype train from rolling straight through Fayetteville.

The Arkansas freshman infielder was named D1Baseball’s preseason SEC Freshman of the Year, a nod that arrived well before his first official at-bat in a Razorbacks uniform.

That’s the thing about preseason awards. They’re based on projection, reputation and a healthy amount of imagination.

Still, when one lands on a freshman, it usually means evaluators think the talent is loud enough to show up early.

Brumbaugh’s honor didn’t come out of nowhere. Earlier this preseason, Perfect Game also tabbed him as its projected SEC Freshman of the Year.

When two national outlets reach the same conclusion, it tends to get attention across the league.

The freshman arrived in Fayetteville with a resume scouts have been tracking for years. Both Perfect Game and Prep Baseball Report ranked him as the No. 77 overall prospect in the 2025 class. He was also rated the No. 3 player in Oklahoma and the No. 3 shortstop in the state.

That combination of rankings tells you how Brumbaugh was viewed long before he showed up on campus. The skill is there. The expectations followed him through the door.

Arkansas doesn’t typically hand out everyday roles to freshmen without reason. This preseason award suggests the staff believes Brumbaugh isn’t just ready for college baseball, but ready for the SEC version of it.

For a freshman, that’s no small thing. Especially in a league where shortstop isn’t a training position — it’s a test.

Why the Razorbacks Believe Brumbaugh Is Ready Now

Brumbaugh played his high school baseball at Edmond Santa Fe in Oklahoma, where he built his reputation as a steady defender with a mature approach at the plate.

Scouts consistently pointed to his instincts and feel for the game.

Those traits matter in the SEC, where mistakes tend to linger longer than they do in nonconference weekends. A clean glove and a reliable bat can buy trust quickly.

The Hogs aren’t rebuilding around youth, either. This is a program coming off a 50-15 season and a 20-10 SEC record.

Arkansas reached Omaha for the 12th time in program history, which keeps expectations firmly in place.

Hogs coach Dave Van Horn is entering his 24th season, and the Razorbacks have been the winningest program in the country since 2017. Over that span, Arkansas has collected 383 victories.

That kind of consistency doesn’t leave much room for easing freshmen into the lineup. Players either hold their own or they find a seat.

The Razorbacks are also one of just two programs nationally to win at least 40 games in each of the past eight full seasons. Sustained success like that creates pressure — the productive kind.

That’s the environment Brumbaugh stepped into when he arrived on campus. The preseason award suggests evaluators believe he’ll handle it.

But preseason labels don’t decide conference standings. They don’t turn double plays or help with two outs in May.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn in fall scrimmage at Baum-Walker Stadium. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Preseason Praise Is Nice, but Games Decide Everything

That’s where reality checks in. Being named preseason SEC Freshman of the Year doesn’t guarantee production once the season starts. It simply means expectations arrived early.

Brumbaugh will now carry that label into his first college weekend, whether he wants it or not. Opposing pitchers will know his name. So will opposing scouting reports.

For Arkansas, that attention is part of the deal. The Hogs are used to carrying targets. The Razorbacks are used to being measured by Omaha appearances, not preseason headlines.

Still, there’s value in recognition like this. It reinforces what the staff saw during the recruiting process. It confirms why Brumbaugh was brought in with confidence, not caution.

Hogs Feed