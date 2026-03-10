Van Horn Says Razorbacks Must Learn after Stetson Loss to Split Series

Sometimes a baseball game feels like a punch to the gut before you’ve even settled into your seat. Monday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium was that kind of day.

The sixth-ranked Arkansas baseball team didn’t just lose to Stetson. The Razorbacks were chasing the game almost immediately. And for coach Dave Van Horn, the bigger concern wasn’t the final score.

It was the lesson that came with it.

Stetson jumped out early and held on for a 6-4 win, sending the Hogs into SEC play after splitting a four-game series with the Hatters. Arkansas finished the nonconference portion of the schedule at 12-5 and will host third-ranked Mississippi State in the conference opener Friday.

But Van Horn’s postgame message made it clear that the defeat carried weight beyond one afternoon.

“Hopefully we learn from it. Hopefully we get better because of what went on,” Van Horn said. “I know that we have a lot of new guys in our program, whether they’re from high school or from other programs. To me, I just want them to know this is not the way we go about things here.”

Razorbacks Swing Bats but Run Out of Time

Even in defeat, Arkansas showed signs of life at the plate.

The Razorbacks finished with 12 hits compared to Stetson’s 11 and repeatedly made solid contact throughout the afternoon. Late in the game, that contact nearly turned the outcome.

Damian Ruiz opened the ninth inning with a sharp single that left his bat at 105 miles per hour. Camden Kozeal followed with a liner traveling 109 mph, but it was caught by Juan De La Cruz at second base.

Ryder Helfrick then struck out swinging, bringing Arkansas down to its final out. Carter Rutenbar kept the inning alive with a single against the defensive shift, forcing Stetson to call on reliever Andrew Lepine.

Lepine, pitching for the third time during the series, got Kuhio Aloy to ground out to third base to end the game.

The Hogs had one more chance but couldn’t push another run across.

Eaves Gives Arkansas Needed Stability

After the chaotic beginning, the Razorbacks received a strong performance from Steele Eaves.

The reliever entered during the fourth inning and eventually delivered four scoreless frames. Eaves allowed three hits and struck out one batter while helping stabilize Arkansas on the mound.

His efficiency stood out. He retired Stetson on just 10 pitches in the fifth inning, followed by eight pitches in both the sixth and seventh innings.

“My fastball was working really well today,” Eaves said. “I felt like I could locate it and it has a little bit of sink to it, so early in the count we want to attack, and living low in the zone you’re obviously going to get ground balls.

“I was trying to get some momentum for the guys coming in. The faster you do it, the more we can get on a roll on offense.”

The effort from the bullpen gave Arkansas time to try to erase the early deficit.

While Eaves helped the Razorbacks settle down, Stetson’s Connor Ball was equally steady.

The left-hander pitched 5⅔ innings and allowed just one unearned run while striking out eight. Ball limited Arkansas’ chances and prevented the Hogs from building on their early comeback attempt.

Ball previously appeared at Baum-Walker Stadium in 2023 while pitching for Alabama.

Reese Rob's first blast of the year 🤟 pic.twitter.com/t0BnZlGqfe — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) March 9, 2026

Arkansas Rally Cuts Deficit Early

The Razorbacks briefly shifted momentum during the second inning.

Reese Robinett provided the spark with a towering two-run home run that traveled 397 feet and struck the video board in right-center field.

Moments later, Maika Niu singled up the middle, setting up another scoring opportunity. Nolan Souza followed with an RBI double into the left-center gap to bring Arkansas within one run at 4-3.

The rally had the crowd engaged and hinted that the Hogs might quickly erase the early deficit.

But Stetson right-hander Joel Core stopped the surge by striking out TJ Pompey and inducing a groundout from Damian Ruiz.

Pompey, batting ninth, finished the afternoon 0 for 4 with four strikeouts.

The Hatters regained control in the fourth inning.

Landon Russell opened the frame with a single, and Jayden Hylton was hit by a pitch against Arkansas reliever Tate McGuire. After Steele Eaves entered the game, Stetson added two key runs.

Corey Robinson delivered an RBI single before Juan De La Cruz placed a bunt single that also drove in a run.

Renzo Gonzalez followed with another single before the inning ended on a double play.

Those runs stretched the lead to 6-3 and ultimately provided the difference in the game.

Early Surge by Stetson Proves Decisive

The tone for the afternoon was set almost immediately.

Stetson’s first five hitters reached base against Arkansas starter James DeCremer. Juan De La Cruz began the rally with a walk and later scored on Foster Apple’s RBI single.

Then Yohann Dessureault delivered the most damaging swing of the inning. His three-run home run to right-center field traveled 359 feet and pushed the Hatters ahead 4-0 before Arkansas recorded an out.

Samuel Fernandez followed with a single on an 0-2 pitch, prompting the Razorbacks to turn to the bullpen.

DeCremer became the first Arkansas starting pitcher since Connor Noland in 2019 not to record an out.

Van Horn said the signs were there before the first pitch.

“Their guys came out and just absolutely got after DeCremer,” Van Horn said.

He also noted that DeCremer’s pregame bullpen session “wasn’t going great,” which meant relievers were already preparing to enter.

Van Horn Sees Effort but Wants Growth

Despite the loss, Van Horn said his team showed positive signs in several areas.

The Razorbacks hit the ball well at times and played hard throughout the afternoon.

“I thought we hit the ball decent,” Van Horn said. “I felt like [we had] maybe a little bit of tough luck. Cam hits a ball that would have been out and the wind held it up. I feel like Souza was maybe the same way in the eighth and the wind held it up.

“We line out there in the ninth [when] we’re going to have runners at least on first and second. It’s just kind of the way the game works, but I like the way we competed.”

Van Horn said the effort from the bullpen and defense kept the Razorbacks within reach.

“I mean, it was really a pretty good game,” he said. “I don’t like to lose, but at least I feel like we played really hard and we hit the ball solidly, fielded and pitched well out of the pen for the most part. We just didn’t win the game.”

Now the Hogs turn their attention to SEC play as Mississippi State visits Fayetteville for the conference opener.

Hogs Feed