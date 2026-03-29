Can Arkansas Escape Florida's Sweep Bid Sunday at Baum-Walker?

No. 4 Arkansas couldn't hold serve at home this weekend.

After dropping two straight to the Florida Gators, the Hogs now face a must-win Game 3 situation to avoid their first home series loss to Florida since 2016.

First pitch is set for Noon on Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

The game will air on SEC Network and fans across Arkansas can also catch it on radio through a statewide network of stations including ESPN Arkansas 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

Arkansas enters Game 3 carrying a 19-9 overall record and a 4-4 mark in SEC play, while Florida sits at 22-6 overall and 5-3 in conference action.

It's been a tough weekend for the Razorbacks on their home turf. Florida took Game 1 on Friday by a score of 9-4 and followed that up with a 7-4 win in Game 2 on Saturday.

Now the Hogs need a win in the rubber match to salvage the series.

What to Watch for in Sunday's Game

Arkansas will send left-handed pitcher Colin Fisher to the mound for Game 3. Fisher carries a 2-2 record and a 2.70 ERA into Sunday's start.Florida's starter is listed as TBA heading into the finale.

The Hogs come into this series with some momentum from earlier in the week. Arkansas blasted Central Arkansas 15-2 in a shortened seven-inning midweek game before the Florida series began.That dominant showing offered a glimpse of what the Razorbacks' offense is capable of.

Before that midweek matchup, Arkansas had handled South Carolina in a series, winning Game 1 by a score of 22-6 — the program's largest victory of the season — and locking up the series with a tight 3-2 win in Game 2. The Gamecocks, though, closed out that series with a 9-4 victory over the Hogs in Game 3.

Florida, meanwhile, has been battle-tested coming into Fayetteville. The Gators knocked off No. 10 Florida State 5-0 in a midweek matchup before arriving at Baum-Walker Stadium.That said, the Gators haven't been perfect lately. Alabama swept Florida in their last SEC series, winning 6-0, 8-4 and 14-7 in Tuscaloosa.

Arkansas Razorbaccks Zack Stewart headed back to dugout against Florida. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Series History and Stadium Info

Arkansas and Florida have met 79 times all-time, and the Razorbacks now trail in the all-time series 39-40 following Saturday's loss. The Hogs hold an 18-14 record in games played at Baum-Walker Stadium against Florida.

Baum-Walker Stadium holds 10,737 fans, and it's been a tough place for visiting teams in this matchup. Arkansas hasn't lost a home series to Florida since 2016.Sunday's result will determine whether that streak continues.

On Florida's sideline, experience isn't in short supply. Kevin O'Sullivan is in his 19th season as the Gators' head coach. During his time in Gainesville, he's built a 776-376 overall record, including a 310-207 mark in SEC play.

How to Watch and Listen

For fans who can't make it to Fayetteville in person, here's everything needed to follow the action:

TV/Stream: SEC Network

SEC Network First Pitch: Noon, Sunday March 29

Noon, Sunday March 29 Radio: Fans can tune in through RSN, including ESPN Arkansas 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home and The Buzz 103.7 in Little Rock along with other stations across the state.

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