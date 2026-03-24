Why Tonight's Arkansas-UCA Game Means More Than Some Midweek Games

Fourth-ranked Arkansas has some midweek business to handle at home, and it's personal. The Razorbacks welcome in-state opponent Central Arkanmsas to Baum-Walker Stadium on Tuesday with first pitch set for 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.

The Hogs come into Tuesday night's contest riding a strong 18-7 overall record and carrying real momentum in midweek play.

Brett Dolan will handle play-by-play duties while Troy Eklund serves as analyst on the SEC Network+ broadcast.

Fans who'd rather listen than watch can tune into the Razorback Sports Network with Phil Elson on play-by-play and Bubba Carpenter as analyst. Listen on ESPN Arkansas 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

The Bears bring a 13-11 record into Fayetteville, looking to pull off what would be a significant upset against one of the nation's top programs.

UCA Bears coach Nick Harlan during game against Bellarmine. | Ted McClenning-allBEARS+ Images

Razorbacks Own Midweek Games in 2026

Arkansas hasn't treated Tuesday and Wednesday nights as afterthoughts this season. The Hogs own a 5-1 record in midweek games, proving they don't let up between weekend series.

It started with a win over Tarleton State on Feb. 16 at Globe Life Field. Arkansas then split a double midweek series with Arkansas State on Feb. 24-25 before taking down Oral Roberts on March 3.

Most recently, the Razorbacks swept a double midweek series against Northern Colorado on March 17-18, and that sweep came with a standout individual performance worth talking about.

No D1Baseball Top 25 team scored more runs last week than @RazorbackBSB, which put up 51 in a 4-1 week that included a series win at South Carolina.



See how the rest of last week's D1Baseball Top 25 fared ⤵️



🔗 https://t.co/eAYQcS3nPs pic.twitter.com/DJomSNSGFP — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) March 23, 2026

Freshman Peyton Lee Steps into Spotlight

True freshman right-hander Peyton Lee turned heads in that Northern Colorado series opener on March 18, putting together the best outing of his young career.

The Maumelle, Ark., native made his third start of the season and delivered when it counted most.

Lee twirled a career-long five scoreless innings and struck out a career-high six batters to earn his first collegiate win. He takes a 1-1 record and a 5.56 ERA into Tuesday's start, with 13 strikeouts over 11.1 innings pitched this season.

The improvement in his last outing makes him a name to watch as the Razorbacks build depth in their starting rotation.

UCA will send right-hander Jacob Pannell to the mound for the Bears. Pannell carries a 0-1 record and a 13.09 ERA into the matchup, making this a difficult assignment for the Conway-based program's starter.

Arkansas' In-State Dominance Tells Story

When Arkansas lines up against in-state competition, the results are rarely close. Since 1947, the Razorbacks own a commanding 29-6 overall record against in-state opponents. That's not a fluke — it's a pattern built over decades.

Against UCA specifically, Arkansas leads the all-time series 8-3. The Hogs are 7-0 against the Bears when the game's played in Fayetteville, which doesn't bode well for UCA heading into Tuesday night.

The Bears have only won when they've hosted Arkansas in Conway, going 3-0 there, but they won't get that home-field advantage on Tuesday.

The dominance extends across all in-state matchups. Arkansas is 7-1 against Arkansas State, 7-2 against Little Rock and a perfect 7-0 against UAPB since 1947.

There's a clear pecking order in Arkansas baseball, and the Razorbacks sit firmly at the top.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn in dugout during game against UT Arlington at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Munir El Khatib-allHOGS Images

What to Watch on Field Tuesday Night

This matchup gives the Razorbacks a chance to keep their midweek record clean while also giving coach Dave Van Horn's staff another look at what Lee can do as he develops through his freshman season.

A strong outing from the young right-hander would only add to the buzz building around the Arkansas pitching staff.

For UCA, Tuesday night represents a genuine opportunity to measure themselves against a program that's regularly competing for national championships.

Getting a win at Baum-Walker Stadium against a top-five team would be a program-defining result for the Bears.

Arkansas has no reason to look past the in-state Bears. We've seen this season what can happen doing that.

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