There's a question worth asking after Saturday's wild eighth inning at Baum-Walker Stadium and it's one that doesn't have a clean answer.

Did No. 17 Arkansas actually win that baseball game against No. 24 Oklahoma or did the Sooners find a way to hand it over?

A critical defensive mistake that opened a door the Razorbacks couldn't help but walk straight through. Until then the Hogs looked like there would be a deciding game Sunday.

The final score read 12-8, Arkansas.

It wasn't close by the time the dust settled. But getting there wasn't clean either and the eighth inning looked less like a baseball half-inning and more like a track meet.

There were runners circling the bases, the scoreboard going to higher numbers and momentum shifting so fast you almost needed a stopwatch to track it.

The Razorbacks came into Saturday having already clinched the series opener 12-2 in seven innings.

They were sitting eighth in the SEC standings entering the day but tied with five other programs in the loss column for fourth place, keeping a double bye in the upcoming SEC Tournament surprisingly within reach.

That matters because every win carries weight at this stage of the season.

Gabe Gaeckle started for Arkansas, working through five innings before the bullpen took over.

Oklahoma countered with Cameron Johnson, who came in at 6-1 with a 2.96 ERA and hadn't allowed a run in his last 11⅔ innings of work.

Johnson was sharp until he wasn't. The Sooners offense built what looked like a comfortable lead before the whole thing unraveled.

Then it suddenly wasn't enough.

We got a knack for that pic.twitter.com/wG6AtNdEPH — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 9, 2026

Lead That Felt Bigger Than It Was

Oklahoma jumped in front early.

Detien LaChance connected on a solo home run to left in the first inning, giving the Sooners the lead right out of the gate.

Arkansas answered in the second when Maika Niu went deep to right to tie it and TJ Pompey followed with a two-run shot to left center. Just like that, the Hogs led 3-1.

The back and forth continued. Oklahoma cut into the deficit through a Camden Johnson groundout that scored a run in the third.

Arkansas pushed the lead back out to 4-2 in the third when Niu grounded into a fielder's choice that brought a pair of runners home.

Then Oklahoma's Dasan Harris hit a solo shot to right in the fourth to make it a one-run game. The Sooners tied it in the sixth on a two-run home run from Kyle Branch and by the time LaChance doubled to right center in the seventh to score two more, Oklahoma had taken a 7-5 advantage.

Harris added another home run to left in the top of the eighth to push the Sooner lead to 8-5.

At that point, three runs down with six outs to go, the Razorbacks were staring at a difficult climb.

MAGIC 8TH INNING STRIKES AGAIN 🪄 pic.twitter.com/2yJejh5QcR — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 9, 2026

Eighth Inning Changed Everything

What happened next is the kind of sequence that makes baseball genuinely difficult to explain to someone who wasn't watching.

Damian Ruiz grounded out to open the bottom of the eighth. Camden Kozeal walked. Ryder Helfrick singled to left center.

Runners at the corners, one out and Kuhio Aloy stepped in.

Then came the play that cracked the game wide open.

Oklahoma's shortstop committed a fielding error on a ball off Aloy's bat. Kozeal scored. Helfrick moved to second.

What had been a three-run deficit was suddenly a two-run game.

Nolan Souza singled to center, scoring Helfrick and cutting it to one. Then Niu, who'd already homered earlier, singled to center again, scoring Aloy and tying the game at eight.

That's three runs without a ball leaving the infield in any meaningful way. The error set the table. The singles did the rest.

But the Hogs weren't finished. Zack Stewart doubled to right and two more runners crossed — Souza and Niu — giving Arkansas a 10-8 lead.

Carter Rutenbar then singled to center to score Christian Turner, who'd entered as a pinch runner. Ruiz capped the rally with a run-scoring single to center and by the time Kozeal lined out to end the inning, Arkansas had scored seven runs and led 12-8.

Seven runs. One error. A parade of singles.

Enough baserunners were moving around those bags to make it look like the Razorbacks had staged a full-on relay event between the lines. That usually goes on at the Tyson Track Center across the street.

HOGS LEAD HOGS LEAD HOGS LEAD pic.twitter.com/twkiu5hOZk — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 9, 2026

Closing the Door

Tate McGuire came on in relief and worked the ninth with minimal drama.

He struck out Cameron Johnson and Detien LaChance before allowing a single and a walk but got Brendan Brock to fly out and end it.

The final left even some of the most optimistic Hog fans just shaking their heads and grinning.

The Hogs had won their third straight SEC game and clinched the series, sending them into the final stretch of the regular season with a little more momentum and a little more breathing room in the standings.

Whether you want to credit the Arkansas offense or point at the Oklahoma defense is a conversation that'll continue. The Razorbacks did what good teams do when a mistake lands in front of them and didn't let up.

They kept swinging and kept scoring until the job was done.

Kozeal walked. Helfrick singled. Then a shortstop couldn't handle a ground ball and the whole afternoon tilted. By the time it was over, it wasn't close but it almost wasn't that way, either.

That's the game. Sometimes the scoreboard tells you one thing and the play-by-play tells you another.

Saturday at Baum-Walker, they both ended up saying the same thing with what will look through history like a fairly easy four-run win.