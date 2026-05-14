Dietz Needs Another Deep Outing as Arkansas Opens at Kentucky

It's kinda non-complicated simple about the way Hunter Dietz goes about his business on Thursday nights.

He takes the ball. Then he throws strikes. More often than not, he's still standing on the mound deep into a game while the Razorbacks are sitting on a lead.

That's exactly what No. 12 Arkansas needs as it opens its final regular-season series Thursday at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington.

First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. and the Hogs are sending their most trusted arm to get things started.

Dietz carries a 7-2 record and a 3.22 ERA into the matchup against Kentucky right-hander Nate Harris, who comes in at 4-2 with a 5.72 ERA.

The numbers tell you something right away.

Arkansas has a clear advantage in the pitching matchup for Game 1 and the left-hander's ability to chew through lineups and stay in games long into the night is something that has become routine the last few weeks.

That kind of reliability matters in late May, when every start has postseason implications layered on top of it.

The Razorbacks come into this three-game set at 34-18 overall and 15-12 in SEC play.

Arkansas has won its last three SEC series and finds itself ranked 12th in the country after a stretch of baseball that's quietly built momentum heading into the final weekend of the regular season.

A team that looked shaky during parts of the middle of the schedule has steadied itself and Dietz has been a big reason why.

The setup for this series is straightforward. Kentucky enters at 30-18 and 12-15 in SEC play and the Wildcats have struggled down the stretch, coming in as losers of three of their last four after dropping their most recent series to Florida.

A Kentucky team that's been inconsistent all year doesn't come in with a lot of momentum behind it, which makes this a spot where the Hogs can take control early if Dietz does what he's been doing.

Dietz Has Earned Ball in Moments Like This

Getting ahead in a series on the road, especially in a packed final regular-season weekend, takes the pressure off everybody else.

When the Thursday starter goes six or seven innings, the bullpen doesn't get taxed, the lineup gets more chances to work and the team that's fighting to stay healthy and fresh for a postseason run doesn't have to scramble.

Dietz has delivered that kind of start repeatedly in recent weeks and that's not something Dave Van Horn's staff takes for granted.

The Razorbacks have taken six of the last seven series played against the Wildcats and know this opponent well. They've won in Lexington before, going 20-16 there.

It's not a house of horrors, but it isn't an easy place to go either.

The crowd will be engaged, the atmosphere will have energy and the team that gets the better starting pitching performance on Thursday will have a leg up going into Friday.

That's the value of a reliable ace. It doesn't just give you a win. Those games can determine the focus for both teams the rest of the way.

The Hogs entered this series after picking up a series win over Oklahoma at Baum-Walker Stadium the previous weekend, opening with a 12-2 run-rule victory in Game 1 on Friday and following up with a 12-8 win in Game 2 on Saturday.

Oklahoma avoided the sweep in Game 3 on Sunday, winning 15-10, but Arkansas had already locked up the series.

The pattern of winning the first game of a series has become a habit for this team and Dietz has been central to that.

Arkansas leads the all-time series against Kentucky 48-29. Under Van Horn specifically, the Razorbacks are 30-16 against the Wildcats and 14-10 in games played in Lexington.

On the other side, Kentucky is finishing up the 10th season under coach Nick Mingione, who owns a 325-210 overall record in Lexington including a 126-141 mark in SEC play.

Mingione's team has had moments this season but hasn't been consistent enough in conference play to separate itself. Finishing 12-15 in the SEC doesn't put you in a great spot heading into the postseason conversation.

Arkansas Razorbacks Hunter Dietz against the Oklahoma Sooners. | Arkansas Communications

Arkansas Needs Strong Finish to Close Regular Season

The regular season ends Saturday and this is the last chance for the Hogs to make a statement before the bracket gets set.

Finishing strong gives this program a chance to enter the postseason with the kind of confidence that carries over.

Innings matter. Pitch counts matter. A starter who eats innings on Thursday means Van Horn can have more factors to manage the pitching staff going into the SEC Tournament.

Dietz throwing six or seven quality innings Thursday isn't just a box score result. It could be a gift to the rest of the staff for the weekend.

How to Watch and Listen

Game 1: Thursday, May 14 at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 14 at 5:30 p.m. Game 2: Friday, May 15 at 5:30 p.m.

Friday, May 15 at 5:30 p.m. Game 3: Saturday, May 16 at 1 p.m.

Saturday, May 16 at 1 p.m. Where: Kentucky Proud Park (7,000) | Lexington, Kentucky

Kentucky Proud Park (7,000) | Lexington, Kentucky TV/Streaming: SEC Network+ (Dick Gabriel and Doug Flynn on the call)

SEC Network+ (Dick Gabriel and Doug Flynn on the call) Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson). Fans can listen statewide and on 103.7 The Buzz in Little Rock, ESPN Arkansas 95.3 in Fort Smith and the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

Starting Pitchers

Game 1: Arkansas:LHP Hunter Dietz (7-2, 3.22 ERA) vs. Kentucky:RHP Nate Harris (4-2, 5.72 ERA)

Arkansas:LHP Hunter Dietz (7-2, 3.22 ERA) vs. Kentucky:RHP Nate Harris (4-2, 5.72 ERA) Game 2 Friday: Arkansas TBA vs. Kentucky LHP Ben Cleaver (2-3, 3.57 ERA)

Arkansas TBA vs. Kentucky LHP Ben Cleaver (2-3, 3.57 ERA) Game 3 Saturday: Arkansas TBA vs. Kentucky RHP Jaxon Jelkin (8-2, 3.57 ERA)