Van Horn Lets Record Do Talking After Kentucky Cancels Midweek Game

Dave Van Horn didn't take the bait. He didn't have to.

When Kentucky announced it was scrapping its scheduled midweek game against Northern Kentucky on Tuesday citing the physical grind of its upcoming SEC series against No. 14 Arkansas.

Van Horn is letting the decision speak for itself. The Hogs coach didn't fire shots. He didn't need to. He'd already been down that road, learned from it and moved on years ago.

That's the quiet confidence of a program that's figured something out that others are still stumbling through.

Schedule Change: Tuesday Night Game vs. NKU Cancelled – UK Athletics



Please follow link for details, including ticket information:https://t.co/H7bOEv9Di7 — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) May 11, 2026

Van Horn addressed the topic last week on the Razorback Sports Network before Arkansas wrapped up its final nonconference game against Northwestern State on April 29.

"We learned our lesson that year and so did a lot of other teams in our league, playing that last week before you play your last conference series," Van Horn said. "I think one year the SEC teams, like, seven or eight played on that Tuesday and I think about five or six of them lost. You've got the games two days later, then you've got the tournament. It's just a tough situation."

The year he's referring to? 2016. That's the last time Arkansas scheduled a nonconference game during the final week of the regular season and it was a home loss to Missouri State.

It apparently taught the Razorbacks everything they needed to know about late-season calendar management. Since then, the Hogs haven't gone back to that well.

Bubble Life Comes With Tough Choices

Kentucky's situation is different and a lot more complicated.

The Wildcats come into Thursday's series opener at Kentucky Proud Park sitting at 30-18 overall and 12-15 in SEC play. They're firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble, which makes every decision between now and Selection Monday feel like defusing a bomb.

Their weekend at Florida didn't help matters. Kentucky dropped two of three to the Gators and spent hours sitting through rain delays that stretched the experience into something grueling.

The physical toll of that weekend was real and with a critical three-game SEC series against a ranked Arkansas squad starting Thursday at 5:30 p.m., the Wildcats decided the risk of playing Northern Kentucky wasn't worth it.

Northern Kentucky came in at 23-26 with the No. 276 RPI in the country. Kentucky's RPI sits at No. 30. Even a victory over the Norse could've dragged that number down.

For a bubble team, that's not a gamble worth taking.

Kentucky baseball coach Nick Mingione during the NCAA college baseball game against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Larger Problem Across College Baseball

Kentucky's cancellation didn't happen in a vacuum. It landed on the same day Michael Alford, chair of the NCAA Division I Baseball Oversight Committee, reportedly sent a letter to programs expressing concern about the rise in non-weather-related game cancellations around the country.

The issue isn't subtle. In recent seasons, teams have increasingly dropped late-schedule games against inferior opponents to protect their RPI numbers.

It's a problem without an easy fix. When postseason positioning is on the line, programs are going to protect themselves. Kentucky's brass may have timed this poorly given Alford's letter, but the underlying logic isn't hard to follow.

Not Everyone's Sitting This One Out

While Kentucky rested up, some SEC programs pushed forward with their midweek slates.

Ole Miss was set to take the field Tuesday against UT-Martin, one of the teams choosing to play through the final stretch rather than pull back.

That's the split you see every year at this point in the season. Some programs keep going. Others start managing arms and protecting records.

There's no answer. It depends on where you are in the standings, who you're playing and what your pitching staff looks like heading into the tournament push.

For Arkansas, sitting at 34-18 overall and 15-12 in conference play, none of that is a current concern. The Razorbacks aren't scrambling for positioning. They've done the work.

Their nonconference schedule wrapped when they needed it to and Van Horn's crew heads into Lexington ready to play.

The Lesson That Stuck

What separates Van Horn's approach from the current conversation isn't just that Arkansas stopped scheduling late midweek games.

It's not really complicated, either.

The Hogs stopped for the right reasons. The losses piled up across the league and the math became obvious. Play tired, play short and you risk heading into your final conference series already behind.

Arkansas' 2016 loss to Missouri State wasn't a catastrophe. It was instructive. Van Horn filed it away and adjusted.

That's what good coaches do.

Now nearly a decade later, he's watching other programs wrestle with the same dilemma in a much more public and contentious way. NCAA committee letters are flying around and bubble teams making headlines for the games they didn't play.

Van Horn's not gloating or getting on social media about it. He's just getting on a plane to Lexington.

The series starts Thursday. The Hogs are ready.

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