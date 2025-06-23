Former Arkansas coach to be inducted to College Baseball Hall of Fame
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Arkansas coach Norm DeBriyn will be one of 21 people inducted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025, the College Baseball Foundation announced Monday.
DeBriyn becomes the second Razorback to receive the honor after former infielder Jeff King, who played under DeBriyn and is the only player in school history to be drafted No. 1 overall, became the first as part of the Class of 2024.
He is still the winningest coach in school history with a record of 1,161-650-6 (.641 winning percentage).
Across DeBriyn's 33-year tenure, the Razorbacks won two Southwest Conference titles, one Southeastern Conference title, and one SEC Western Division title. His teams also made 15 NCAA Tournament appearances and four NCAA College World Series appearances.
The 1979 team finished runner-up at the College World Series, a mark that stood alone as the best finish in school history until the 2018 team also made the College World Series Finals and finished in second place.
Arkansas had 58 all-conference selections under DeBriyn, including current coach Dave Van Horn in 1982 in his lone season as a player at Arkansas. DeBriyn also coached coached 19 All-America selections, six Freshman All-Americans and 48 all-conference tournament selections.
Van Horn took over as head coach after DeBriyn retired in 2003 and continued the success that DeBriyn started with a further 21 trips to the NCAA Tournament and eight to the College World Series in the 23 years since DeBriyn left the program as the head coach.
He was named coach of the year in his respective conference with the Hogs seven times, six in the SWC (1978, 1982, 1983, 1987, 1989 and 1990) and once in the SEC (1999).
The entire class will be honored at the 2026 Night of Champions presented on Feb. 12, 2026, in Overland Park, Kan., the home of the College Baseball Hall of Fame. Along with the inductions, the winners of the 2025 season awards, including the Dick Howser National Player of the Year (Alex Lodise, Florida State).
Full Class of 2025:
PLAYERS:
Gene Ammann, Pitcher, Florida State University, 1968-70
Kris Benson, Pitcher, Clemson University, 1994-96
Kip Bouknight, Pitcher, University of South Carolina, 1998-2001
Hubie Brooks, Shortstop, Mesa College/Arizona State University, 1976-78
Gene Hooks, Third Baseman, Wake Forest University, 1947-50
Mike Loynd, Pitcher, Florida State University, 1984-86
Mark McGwire, First Baseman/Pitcher, University of Southern California, 1982-84
Phil Nevin, Third Base, Cal State Fullerton, 1990-92
David Price, Pitcher, Vanderbilt University, 2005-07
Earl Sanders, Pitcher, Jackson State University, 1984-86
Mike Stenhouse, Outfielder, Harvard University, 1977-79
Stephen Strasburg, Pitcher, San Diego State University, 2007-09
Joe Thomas, Pitcher/First Baseman, Marietta College, 1994-97
COACHES:
Norm DeBriyn, Coach, University of Arkansas, 1970-2002
Clint Evans, Coach, University of California, 1930-54
Ray Fisher, Third Baseman/Pitcher/Coach, Middlebury College 1907-09/1910 (Third Baseman/Pitcher/Coach) / University of Michigan / 1921-59 (Coach)
Les Murakami, Coach, University of Hawai’i, 1968-97
Ray Tanner, Coach, North Carolina State, 1988-96/University of South Carolina, 1997-2012
Jerry Weinstein, Coach, Sacramento State College, 1975-98
Administrators / Umpires
Scott Boras, Agent, University of the Pacific, 1974-77
Paul Guillie, Umpire – 1990-2014/SEC Coordinator of Baseball Umpires – 2014-current