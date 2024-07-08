Former Razorback Provides Jolt to Orioles in Pennant Race
OAKLAND, Calif. — Every coach the "Silent J" has come across has said it, Former Arkansas Razorback and Baltimore Orioles outfielder Heston Kjerstad can hit a baseball a long way. First, it was coach Dave Van Horn and now it's Orioles manager Brandon Hyde.
:"The raw power is on another level," Hyde said.
That power was on full display for all Orioles fans to see as, Kjerstad deposited a 90 mile an hour cutter from Oakland's Mitch Spence in the first inning 406 feet to give the Orioles a 4-0 lead en route to a 6-3 win, a day after the Baltimore lost to Oakland 19-8.
Kjerstad may finally be staying in Baltimore for good this time after already being shuffled to Norfolk, Virginia (Orioles AAA affiliate) once this year. Since being recalled June 24, Kjerstad has turned in an 11-for-30 stint with three homers, including on back-to-back nights against the Texas Rangers.
The Orioles system is crowded with the likes of Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins, Kjerstad and Anthony Santander all vying for outfield playing time. Ryan O'Hearn and Adley Rutchman also split time at designated hitter. Kyle Stowers, who has produced in his own right, is still stuck in AAA.
As Arkansas looks for their next feared slugger, their most recent one is taking his college success and translating it into MLB power and forcing his way onto the 26-man roster. Just in time for the Orioles, who are stuck in a division race with the New York Yankees and came into the day just two games ahead of New York in the AL East.
HOGS FEED:
• Which SEC coach under most pressure to perform in 2024?
• Getting Arkansas players really important for different reason
• Get ready for tidal wave hitting Hogs on losing players in state
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook