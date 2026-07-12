Former Razorbacks Standout Pitcher One Step Closer MLB Debut

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. —The MLB kicked off its All-Star week on Sunday afternoon with the annual All-Star Futures Game, where former Razorback pitcher and College World Series hero Gage Wood was given the nod to start the game as he continues working towards making his MLB debut.

Wood was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies organization last summer after three seasons as a starting pitcher for the Razorbacks. Wood is best remembered by Arkansas fans for the legendary no-hitter he pitched for the Razorbacks during last year's College World Series against Murray State, in which he recorded 19 strikeouts.

Last summer's no-hitter put Wood in elite company, as he is only one of three NCAA pitchers to pitch a no-hitter in the College World Series since 1950 and was the first to do so in the past 65 years.

Arkansas Razorbacks starting pitcher Gage Wood (14) celebrates at the end of the eighth inning against the Murray State Racers at Charles Schwab Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the game, Wood also had the opportunity to become the first pitcher in NCAA history to throw a perfect game in the College World Series, which was blown after he hit a batter in the top of the eighth inning.

Outside of the no-hitter, Wood was dominant throughout his entire final season with the Razorbacks in 2025, concluding his junior year with a 4-1 record, 3.82 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 10 games.

After deciding to forgo his senior year at Arkansas, Wood was drafted by the Phillies with the 26th overall pick in the first round of the MLB draft.

Since entering the Phillies organization, Wood has spent most of this summer pitching for the Reading Fightin Phils, which is the organization's Double-A affiliate. Wood is off to a solid start with the Phils, with a 3.44 ERA and 39 strikeouts through eight games this summer.

Wood has also spent part of his summer playing for the Clearwater Threshers, the Phillies' Single-A team, where, despite a 0-2 record, he has shown glimpses of becoming a dominant pitcher in the league, recording a 3.42 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 26.1 innings pitched.

During Sunday's performance, Wood proved that he may be ready to make his MLB debut sooner rather than later after allowing only one run before retiring the next three batters with only seven pitches through one inning of work.

Although it was a small sample size, Wood's start on Sunday could potentially increase his chances of making it onto the Phillies' roster before the regular season concludes, as the team continues to make a push for another postseason birth.

Arkansas fans should be keeping an eye on Wood, as he is more than likely the next Razorback to make it to the show.

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