Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 10

The Los Angeles Dodgers close out the first half of the season with a three-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

It’ll be the final series of a long homestand for the Dodgers, who took three of four from the Padres and two of three from the Rockies.

Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks just split a four game series in San Diego.

The Dodgers and Diamondbacks split a four-game set in Arizona last month.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers on Friday, July 10.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-101)

Dodgers -1.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Diamondbacks +218

Dodgers -272

Total

8.5 (Over -120/Under +100)

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (7-3, 2.25 ERA)

Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (8-2, 1.79 ERA)

Eduardo Rodriguez has found the fountain of youth. The career 4.04-ERA pitcher has a 2.25 ERA on the season. He’s allowed one run or fewer in 11 of 18 starts this year, including two against the Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani has looked human on the mound in recent weeks, allowing 12 ER in 24.2 IP. He’ll look to bounce back tonight at home ahead of the All-Star break.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 10

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ARID, SNLA

Diamondbacks record: 46-47

Dodgers record: 61-33

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet

Eduardo Rodriguez OVER 17.5 Outs (-101)

Rodriguez has been able to go deep into the game in most of his starts this season. He’s gone at least six innings in 12 of his 18 outings this season.

The lefthander went five innings in Los Angeles in his first start of the season, and then six innings last month. He’s gone OVER 17.5 outs in four straight starts and eight of his last nine.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

This might be the best pitching matchup of the night with Eduardo Rodriguez facing off against Shohei Ohtani. They have a combined ERA of 4.04 on the season.

Rodriguez has allowed two runs or fewer in 14 of his 18 starts this season, and one run or fewer in 11 of those outings. That includes two starts against the Dodgers, throwing 11 innings with two runs (one earned) allowed.

Ohtani has been more hittable as of late, but he threw six shutout innings of two-hit ball against Arizona last month. He also had six shutout innings against the Diamondbacks last September.

This total feels a run or two too high tonight in Hollywood.

Pick: UNDER 8.5 (+100)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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