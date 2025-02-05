Freshman Pitching Familiar Formula for Van Horn, Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sophomore pitcher Gabe Gaeckle is in line to be Arkansas' opening day starter after throwing 42 2/3 innings with a 2.32 ERA as the team's primary closer as a freshman. He also recently received preseason All-SEC first-team honors and the Razorbacks received three first place votes in the SEC coaches poll.
Gaeckle had all the hallmarks to contribute as a freshman, he was a top-75 recruit for his class according to Perfect Game and immediately found a role in the the back end of the bullpen with the starting rotation crowded with upperclassmen.
This year, freshman Carson Wiggins, the younger brother of former Razorback Jaxon Wiggins looks to contribute with his triple-digit fastball and be in the mix for a spot in the bullpen, just like Gaeckle was a year ago. Wiggins, like Gaeckle, had all the accolades coming out of high school and most likely had a path directly to professional baseball if he wanted. Wiggins was ranked the No. 79 overall prospect by MLB Pipeline for the 2024 MLB Draft.
Equally as important, for the past 2 years, Arkansas has had freshmen with less heralded prep careers make a strong impression in the fall and move their way up the pecking order on Arkansas' pitching staff. Last year, lefty Colin Fisher pitched 27 innings to a tune of a 2.67 ERA and would have pitched more if not for an elbow injury that forced him to be shut down in April.
Springdale's Ross Felder, a freshman who was ranked No. 500 by Perfect Game in his class, has really made a strong impression in the spring scrimmages this year. He's pitched five innings without allowing an earned run with six strikeouts, according to unofficial stats kept by the media.
Coach Van Horn simplifies the formula for young pitchers, as long as they throw the ball over the plate, they'll get their chance.
"What allows you to move up the pecking order is that you become a better locator of pitches," Van Horn said. "With confidence, you’ve been there, done that, you don’t get shook up, You get hitters out. You get hitters out, you pitch. I tell pitchers all the time, it’s not rocket science."
Arkansas has eight true freshmen pitchers on its roster for 2025 season and almost all of them figured to play some kind of role throughout the season.
Arkansas is now less than 10 days from opening day against Washington State. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. Feb. 14 and will be streamed on SEC+.