From Texas ’69 to Omaha ’25, Hogs hurt dates back half century
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Just when we thought we have seen everything in an Arkansas loss, think again.
The Razorbacks battled with their bats in the later stages, answering the call when LSU went ahead each time.
Arkansas had all the momentum, a two-run lead and one out for the chance to play one more game in Omaha.
Then, wouldn't you know it, a collapse of epic proportions began at Charles Schwab Field ... again.
A soft grounder that resulted in a wild throw to first with one out in the books was the cataclysmic start to the Tigers’ fateful outcome.
Wehiwa Aloy’s decision to play it safe at third to keep LSU at bay instead of going for the 6-4-3 double play was costly ultimately resulted in criticism.
The loss doesn’t fall on Charles Davalan’s shoulders either as he never should have been put in a situation for an attempted dive.
Deserved or not, each play made in Omaha is far from routine and met with millions of eyes.
Everything these players have learned over the years is put to the test on the biggest stage.
Some athletes can handle the brightest of lights while others crumble under pressure.
LSU found a way to pull it out.
Arkansas can’t seem to get out of its own way.
It’s history.
It's hard to tell whether this type of insanity Razorback fans endure year after year while remaining loyal to their core is real life or an unkind psychological experiment.
Fans can trace their team’s shortcomings back to 1969 when Arkansas blew a 14-0 against Texas in the “Game of the Century," arguably the program’s biggest game ever.
President Richard Nixon was in town to award the winner with a plaque that would crown them national champions for the 1969.
A decade later, the Razorbacks won the Orange Bowl over No. 2 Oklahoma, finishing just short of a championship at No. 3 in the AP poll.
Arkansas remained a consistent Top 25 program through 1991 before entering the SEC, but have fallen short of a breakthrough in its big three sports on countless occasions.
Razorback fans who were born in the early-to-mid 1990's have endured heartache and shock through three decades now.
There have been on-field blunders such as the fumble against Tennessee in 1998, a muffed punt against Florida in the 2006 SEC title game and the dropped pop fly in foul territory against Oregon State in 2018 just one out away from hoisting the national championship.
In football, there have been brutal losses in SEC openers through the years such as the blown 10 point lead against Alabama in 2010, the countless overtime and one possession losses to Texas A&M which often dictated how the season would actually go.
Just over two months ago, Arkansas suffered a blown double-digit lead in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Basketball Tournament against Texas Tech.
Then, there have been officiating blunders in losses, including the vicious Chris Leak hit initiated by Arkansas safety Tony Bua.
After a ferocious comeback attempt, the Razorbacks' star safety was issued an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty which halted his team's momentum.
There was the time home plate umpire Perry Costello called a walk-fest during the 2012 College World Series semifinals game against South Carolina.
That day the Razorbacks issued nine walks by a Costello strike zone which was the size of a pinhole.
Arkansas fans will also never forget what transpired in Gainesville against the Florida Gators in 2009 with back-to-back personal foul penalties which manufactured a game tying drive in the fourth quarter.
That led to the SEC suspending Marc Curles and his officiating group following its second error of the season.
Razorbacks sports is either cursed or the Monstars from "Space Jam" steal talent away in the most pivotal of moments of games because there is no in between.