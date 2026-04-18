Georgia Silences Razorbacks' Bats, Forces Do-or-Die Saturday

Friday night in Fayetteville was supposed to belong to the Hogs. It didn't work out that way.

No. 5 Georgia came into Baum-Walker Stadium and handed No. 16 Arkansas a 5-3 defeat, putting the brakes on a six-game winning streak and squaring the weekend series at one game each.

The Bulldogs controlled the game from start to finish, leaning on dominant pitching and a lineup that leads the country in home runs.

Now it goes to a rubber match Saturday at 1 p.m. on SEC Network+.

The night had barely gotten started when the weather forced everyone to wait. Rain pushed first pitch back 75 minutes, from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

By the time the delays were over — both the weather hold and an injury timeout that created another lull — Arkansas never found its footing at the plate.

A Night That Never Got Rolling for the Razorbacks

The Bulldogs came in riding 102 home runs on the season, the most in the country. That's nearly twice what Arkansas has managed with 54.

Georgia wasted no time reminding everyone of that gap.

Georgia starter Dylan Vigue set the table early, working through the first two innings without allowing a run and punching out four Arkansas hitters on just 38 pitches.

His night ended abruptly after he walked back to the mound to start the third and then left with head coach Wes Johnson and an athletic trainer.

Nobody saw it coming and the Bulldogs' bullpen wasn't ready.

Because Vigue's departure was unexpected, Georgia had nobody warmed up and waiting. That forced Caden Aoki into a full 15-minute warmup routine before taking over.

Once Aoki got rolling, though, he was just as difficult to handle as Vigue had been.

Aoki worked five innings of relief on 102 pitches. He walked five batters and allowed a pair of earned runs but finished by retiring 15 of the 24 hitters he faced.

Arkansas couldn't solve him when it mattered most and the opportunities the Hogs created kept slipping away.

Georgia's Offense Struck Early and Often

Henry Allen did the kind of damage in the second inning that changes the entire complexion of a game.

The Georgia outfielder turned on a Cole Gibler pitch and sent it 477 feet to left field for a solo home run.

That distance would set a record for any Arkansas player over at least the past two seasons. It wasn't just a home run — it was a statement.

Georgia pushed to 3-0 in the third when Jordy Oriach singled home a run and Michael O'Shaughnessy added another RBI single, though Oriach was thrown out at the plate on the same play.

The Bulldogs extended the cushion further in the sixth when Ryan Wynn doubled to left, scoring two more and making it 4-0.

Rylan Lujo padded the Georgia lead with a solo shot to left in the seventh that put it at 5-2 at that point, giving the Bulldogs what proved to be the decisive insurance run.

Gibler absorbed a tough night on the mound. The left-hander had been one of Arkansas's most dependable arms with a 3-0 record and a 2.78 ERA entering the start.

He gave up seven hits and four runs across five-plus innings before Tate McGuire took over, with Steele Eaves also contributing to finish the game.

The Dame Show 🎆 pic.twitter.com/WUI5vwh82R — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 18, 2026

Ruiz Provides Spark, but Arkansas Falls Short

The Razorbacks gave their fans a reason to believe in the sixth. Camden Kozeal started things with a leadoff single to center and Damian Ruiz (back in the lineup after recovering from an injury) followed with a home run to left that cut Georgia's lead to 4-2.

It was Ruiz's first home run since returning and for a moment it felt like something bigger might be building.

That didn't hold up long.

Arkansas loaded the bases with two on in the seventh and picked up a gift run when Ryder Helfrick scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-3.

But Nolan Souza lined sharply to second baseman Ryan Winn, who jumped to snag it and end the inning before the Hogs could do any more damage.

The eighth brought another chance with the tying run still reachable. Reese Robinett struck out swinging on three pitches and TJ Pompey flew out to center.

The threat was gone and so was any realistic path back into the game.

Arkansas put together a run in the seventh and knocked on the door twice in the final two innings but never found a way through. The Bulldogs held firm every time the Razorbacks got within range.

At the ole ball game 📍⚾️ pic.twitter.com/1Ju4uto3Zq — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) April 18, 2026

Arkansas Needs Win Saturday to Save Series

The Hogs are 26-14 overall and 9-8 in SEC play heading into the rubber match. Georgia improved to 31-9 and 12-5 in the conference.

The Razorbacks had climbed to fifth in the SEC standings before Friday's loss and came in needing a series win over a top-five opponent to make a statement about where this program stands right now.

They'll get one more shot at it Saturday. The Hogs get a shot at closing out a win in the series against the Bulldogs

College baseball in the middle of April doesn't offer many chances like this one.

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