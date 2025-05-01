Hogs' 1985 College World Series team to be honored Saturday
Ecstasy and agony capsulize one of Arkansas' greatest baseball seasons and the Texas Longhorns were witness to both emotions.
Current Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn experienced those highs and lows as a first-year graduate assistant coach on Hall of Famer Norm DeBriyn's staff.
Van Horn was the Hogs' second baseman in 1982 before being drafted in the 10th round. He played three minor league seasons before embarking on his own Hall of Fame coaching career with the '85 Razorbacks.
That team finished third at the College World Series, but was considered by many to be the best ball club in the eight-team playoff.
The Razorbacks are gathering for a 40-year reunion of their great season and will be honored by the school Saturday when they'll be introduced on the field prior to the 2 p.m. game against No. 1 Texas.
That team was stacked with talent. Ten Razorbacks were drafted following that season and two-time All-American Jeff King was the overall No. 1 pick in '86.
DeBriyn's Hogs entered the College World Series on a 12-game winning streak after going undefeated in May, still unequaled in school history.
Miami coach Ron Fraser proclaimed Arkansas as the best team to advance to Omaha and his pick to win it all.
The Hogs had come a long way since getting swept in a three-game series at Miami to open the season. Turns out, Miami won the championship after the hated Texas Longhorns eliminated the Hogs. Miami beat Texas 2-1 and 10-6 to hoist the trophy.
That was of little consolation to Arkansas, which appeared to be a lock to reach the championship round against Miami.
The Hogs led the 'Horns 7-0 in the sixth inning of their elimination game before it all fell apart. Texas got a run in the sixth, five in the seventh and a tying run in the ninth.
Texas' 8-7 victory in 10 innings was a tough pill to swallow for the Razorbacks who had dominated the Longhorns throughout the season, winning four of five games, including the Southwest Conference Tournament championship.
The season's most exciting moment occurred on March 22 when the Hogs hosted the hated 'Horns in their opener of a three-game set.
Arkansas was hosting its first-ever game under the lights. Former Razorbacks Kevin McReynolds, Johnny Ray and Tim Lollar, a trio of big leaguers, had joined with their agent, Tom Selakovich, to purchase lights for George Cole Field.
That was the Hogs' home ballpark from 1975 until April of '96 when the team moved to its current home of Baum-Walker Stadium, the best college stadium in the country.
On that historic night in '85, Texas carried a 4-3 lead into the bottom of the ninth. A sellout crowd urged the Hogs to capitalize on their final swings.
They did so in dramatic fashion as sophomore outfielder Ralph Krause, a sweet-swinging lefty, launched a two-run blast over the 385-foot mark in left-center field. That capped a joyous night at the ballpark for Arkansas fans, who cheered long and loud before finally heading for home.
The Hogs won their first SEC Tournament title in '85 and earned their second trip to the College World Series. They lost twice in the 1979 championship round to Cal State-Fullerton.
The '79 team, which featured McReynolds, Ray and ace pitcher Steve Kreuger, is arguably the Hogs' best squad.
DeBriyn, who coached the Hogs from 1970-02 when Van Horn took over, was named Coach of the Year in the defunct Southwest Conference six times and once in the Southeastern Conference.
Those honors came in 1978, '82, '83, '87, '89, '90 and 1999. He led the Hogs to the CWS in '79, '85, '87 and '89.
That '85 team featured All-CWS performers King and Kraus but boasted terrific players throughout the line-up and pitching staff.
Draftees included:
* Mike Loggins, center field, 3rd round
* Ellis Roby, second base, 5th
* Tim Deitz, closer, 6th
* Mark Jackson, right field, 8th
* Norm Roberts, left field, 8th
* Fred Farwell, pitcher, 10th
* Gary Murphy, pitcher, 14th
* Gary Curtis, infielder, 20th
* Derrick Richardson, shortstop, 21st
* Howard Hilton, pitcher, 22nd