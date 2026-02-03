Razorbacks Baseball Infield Settling as Van Horn Discusses Rotation

Arkansas baseball isn’t finished sorting itself out, but it’s no longer guessing blindly.

That was the message from coach Dave Van Horn as the Razorbacks continue preseason work and move closer to Opening Day.

Speaking at the first Swatter’s Club luncheon Monday, Van Horn said the infield continues to be a work in progress while the pitching rotation is starting to reveal an early outline.

“The infield is starting to take shape,” Van Horn said.

That matters for a team that entered preseason workouts with multiple open spots and several players capable of filling them.

Van Horn didn’t lock in specific positions, but his tone suggested the coaching staff is seeing enough consistency to feel better about where things are headed.

“We’re getting closer,” Van Horn said.

Infield Picture Becoming Clearer

For Arkansas, the infield has been one of the biggest preseason discussion points.

With new pieces and returning players competing for roles, the Hogs spent the early part of practice rotating bodies and testing flexibility.

Van Horn has to figure out how to weave his knowns in returners Cam Kozeal, Nolan Souza, Reese Robinett and Ryder Helfrick with incoming talent possessing high upside. Most importantly, he has to find a steady presence to replace Wehiwa Aloy at shortstop, which requires a balance of elite fielding and highly productive at-bats.

Van Horn said that process has begun to narrow.

“You’ve got to see them every day,” Van Horn said. “You’ve got to see how they respond.”

That response, he said, comes not just from drills but from repetition and reliability. The Razorbacks aren’t done evaluating, but the daily uncertainty has eased.

“You start to get a feel for it,” Van Horn said.

The improvement allows Arkansas to shift its attention toward execution instead of experimentation. That’s an important step as the season approaches.

Rotation Talk Comes With Caveats

The pitching rotation remains fluid, but Van Horn offered the clearest description yet of how it might look early.

“Right now I’d say you’re probably looking at two lefts and a right,” Van Horn said.

However, he was quick to note that nothing is final. Early evaluations tend to constantly evolve, especially once the Hogs finally start taking on other teams in the first quarter of the season.

“That can change,” he said. “It usually does.”

The comment wasn’t meant as a declaration. It was meant as a snapshot of where things stand today.

“You don’t really know until you play,” Van Horn said.

That approach has defined Arkansas baseball for years. Van Horn prefers to let performance settle debates rather than preseason assumptions.

Still a Work in Progress

Because of the recent winter storms and extreme cold temperatures, the Razorbacks have had to balance indoor and outdoor work as weather allows, and Van Horn acknowledged the limitations that come with preseason conditions.

“You do what you can,” Van Horn said.

Still, he made it clear the staff isn’t treating those limitations as an excuse. The focus remains on preparation, regardless of location.

“We’ve been able to get our work in,” Van Horn said.

That work includes refining defensive roles and managing pitching workloads. Both areas are still under review, but Van Horn said the picture is becoming clearer with each passing week.

“You’re just trying to get better every day,” he said.

Getting our work inside the Fowler Center no matter the weather: 52,000+ square feet of climate-controlled practice space, including a full size practice infield, 4 batting tunnels, elaborate netting system and more. 🐗 pic.twitter.com/sA9ALML3Rc — Arkansas Baseball Player Development (@HogsPlayerDev) January 25, 2026

Looking Ahead to Opening Weekend

As Arkansas prepares for its annual season-opening games in Arlington, the Razorbacks continue to emphasize getting things clearer with personnel and consistency.

Van Horn said the goal is to have answers before the first pitch, even if adjustments are inevitable.

“You want to have an idea,” Van Horn said. “But you’ve got to be ready to adjust.”

For now, the Hogs have an infield that’s beginning to settle and a rotation that’s starting to take shape.

That doesn’t mean decisions are finished. It means they’re finally informed.

Hogs Feed: