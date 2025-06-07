Hogs looking for Iredale to rediscover early form in Tennessee series
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas’ lineup is already one of the deepest left in the tournament. Six different players in the starting nine are batting over. 300 heading into the Super Regionals against Tennessee.
For most of the season, that group of six was seven because it included third baseman Brent Iredale.
He once ranked as high as second on the team in batting average at .431. It’s tumbled now down to .285 following a recent 1-for-15 stretch.
Extending back to the start of SEC play, Iredale is in an extended slump of 31-for-135 (.229).
As catcher Ryder Helfrick has ascended up the order because of his continued hot hitting from the No. 8 spot all the way up to the cleanup spot, the opposite has happened to Iredale.
Once the cleanup hitter himself, he started all three games of the regional out of the No. 7 spot.
Despite having the lowest batting average among qualified hitters, Iredale has the highest on-base percentage (.455). He is the only player in the SEC to rank in the top 10 in both walks and hit-by-pitches.
He is tied for the SEC lead with four other players with 21 hit-by-pitches to go along with his 43 walks, which rank ninth in the conference
“They’re pitching him in a lot,” coach Dave Van Horn said. “They’re trying to finish him in. Slider away, slider away, fastballs in. [Right-handers] miss a little bit towards the arm side, they hit him. If they leave it out over the plate, you’ve got a better chance of hitting it.”
Despite the recent struggles getting base hits, Arkansas is hoping Iredale can get more than just a free pass in the Super Regional against Tennessee. Despite getting just one hit in the regional, he still got on base five times.
Coach Dave Van Horn points to the walks and the better at-bats, despite not getting the hits yet.
“His on-base percentage is up there,” Van Horn said. “He’s been so close on some pitches where he flew out to the fence, thinking he just missed it. Just need him to get one of those at a big time. He’s swinging the bat a lot better than he did maybe two weeks ago.”
Iredale’s last spurt of success came in the Tennessee series against the presumed two starters for the Volunteers, going 3-for-6 against Marcus Phillips and Liam Doyle.
Tennessee has already confirmed Phillips as the game one starter with Doyle as the likely game two starter.
The Hogs are also looking for Iredale to rediscover his power stroke. His only homer in his last 35 at-bats came against Doyle three weeks ago. After hitting seven homers in his first 51 at-bats, he’s hit just six in his last 135.
“You never know how it's going to go,” Van Horn said. “Like I said a couple of times, but his at-bats seem to be better.”
First pitch between the two teams is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on ESPN.