Where did Razorbacks land in latest bracketology ahead of SEC play?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks enter SEC play Saturday after a challenging non-conference slate that featured games against five top-10 teams. Coach John Calipari's team went 2-3 in such games with victories over Texas Tech and Louisville.

While Arkansas came up short against the likes of Michigan State, Duke and Houston, the Razorbacks proved to be competitive in three single-digit losses.

Calipari's team cannot get out of the shadow of teams it's faced so far as ESPN's lead bracketologist Joe Lunardi has the Razorbacks slotted as a No. 6 seed in the same region as No. 2 seed Duke and No. 3 seed Michigan State.

East Region

1. UConn vs. 16. Colgate

8. Auburn vs. 9 SMU

5. Tennessee vs. 12. William & Mary

4. Kansas vs. 13 Illinois State

6. Arkansas vs. 11. Miami/Ohio State

3. Michigan State vs. 14 Quinnipiac

7. St. John’s vs. 10. LSU

2. Duke vs. 15 Vermont

Arkansas' first round game would be a challenging one facing the winner from a First Four game in Dayton between Miami and Ohio State.

The Hurricanes are currently 12-2 on the season coming off a victory over Pitt to begin ACC play. First-year coach Jai Lucas has led Miami to quality wins over Ole Miss and Georgetown with plenty more opportunities to strengthen its case for an NCAA Tournament bid.

Miami's only other two losses are to a pair of top-10 teams in Florida and BYU with both coming on a neutral floor.

After a 7-0 start for Ohio State, the Buckeyes have lost two games by a single point against North Carolina and Pitt, and another eight-point loss to Illinois at home. Coach Jake Diebler's team has put together a quality resume with one-point victories over Notre Dame and West Virginia with another coming over Big Ten rival Northwestern.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard DJ Wagner drives for a layup against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Sweet 16. | Michael Morrison-Hogs on SI Images

Resume Builder

Calipari is confident in his team going into SEC play hosting Tennessee this Saturday, Jan. 3. Obviously, the Razorbacks started 1-6 against conference opponents, but were able to right the ship and make a run to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Last year's team was full of fragility as Arkansas' roster failed to mesh for 80% of the season until it mattered most. Now, with a roster full of players willing to be coached, Calipari is ready to roll the ball onto the court of Bud Walton Arena and challenge for an SEC Championship.

“Last year, how did I have to be when we were 0-5? We’re OK. I can’t really get on anybody because they’re so fragile,” Calipari said following Monday's win over James Madison. “Now, I got one of the teams that I’m used to coaching. Let’s go. I’m not backing up.

“Look, it doesn’t mean we walk in Saturday and win. We got Tennessee. They are really good, really rough, good guard play, they’re big. They got good scorers. They’re good. All I’m saying is, if we’re right, we don’t need to worry about outcome. We don’t need to worry about expectations. Just play, and if it’s not good enough, we’ll move on to the next game.”

