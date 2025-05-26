Former Hogs' do-it-all star catches break, joins Reds organization
KANSAS CITY — Peyton Holt has never been given the golden ticket to diamond stardom during his pursuit of the professional baseball dream.
From an open tryout with the Kansas City Monarchs just a few months ago, Holt has now ascended out of Major League Baseball's partner league and into the Cincinnati Reds organization, according to a press release.
“This was the ultimate goal, and I’m blessed to get the chance to go play for an MLB team," Holt told the Monarchs Sunday. "I can’t give enough thanks to the guys here, the coaches, I’m really grateful for the experience I’ve had here and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
Despite being one of the top players in Arkansas out of Greenwood High School, Holt decided to go the JUCO route and sign with Crowder College during the 2019 recruiting cycle. In a COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, he played in 17 games with a .407 batting average with two home runs and 10 RBI's and scored 23 runs on 22 hits, including three doubles and a pair of triples.
He displayed a fierce competitive nature by going 5-of-5 on stolen base attempts as a freshman.
Holt would go on to play two more seasons at Crowder and showed college coaches that his freshman blip was no fluke. He played in 110 games over the next two seasons with 21 home runs, 141 RBI's, 163 hits, 42 doubles and three triples.
Once signing with the Razorbacks for the 2023 season, Holt played in 31 games total, but wasn't a consistent starter until second baseman Peyton Stovall went down to injury. Dave Van Horn said it best during an interview with the SEC Network when speaking about his back-ups stepping up when their numbers are called upon.
“You’re not a back-up, you’re a future starter," Van Horn said of his team's resilience.
Holt was the sparkplug Van Horn's team needed as he recorded a .392 average with two home runs, 17 RBI's, four doubles and two triples. In SEC play alone, he swatted a .441 average while finding ways to put himself in scoring position.
As a senior, Holt earned SEC All-Defensive Team honors in 2024 after appearing in 46 games including 41 starts, playing all three outfield positions, second and third base. He went on to play in the MLB Draft League that summer, but found himself going undrafted and without a professional home until joining the Monarchs organization last month.
After Holt attended the Monarchs’ open tryout April 29, team manager Joe Calfapietra came away impressed by his speed, instincts and defensive ability. Although the Monarchs’ spring roster was already set, Calfapietra made sure to find his newest addition a spot on the opening night line-up.
Just like his days in college, Holt wasted no time becoming a fan favorite when he hit a two-run homer in his very first game May 9. Since that game, he has been a defensive stalwart at third base and in his role in the outfield to go along with two home runs, five RBI's and 11 walks in 13 games with the Monarchs.
Holt’s final hit with the Monarchs was a walk-off single against Lake Country Saturday night at Legends Field.
“I can’t give enough thanks," Holt said. "I’ve had a lot of fans, especially from back home, that have supported me since college. I really appreciate everybody giving me support. It’s been a journey for sure, and I’m just blessed to be able to have a chance to go play.”
If anyone has watched Holt play baseball before, it's certainly hard to be surprised that he has made it to the minor league level. While it may be an unconventional process, just leave it to the former Arkansas utility player who would do whatever it took to lead his team to victory.