MLB Hot Stove Rumors: Three Teams Inquire on Ketel Marte, Kyle Schwarber's Market Heats Up
Major League Baseball’s winter meetings kicked off on Sunday, as representatives from 30 teams gather in Orlando this week. It is the unofficial start of the hot stove portion of baseball’s offseason and typically winds up being the launching point for trades and free agent deals.
This offseason could see a ton of movement. With the league’s collective bargaining agreement set to expire on Dec. 1, 2026, teams are not only positioning themselves for next season but also for a future that could look much different.
With all of that in mind, here’s a look at the latest rumors popping up as the week begins.
Ketel Marte draws trade interest from Red Sox, Tigers
Ketel Marte has often been brought up as a trade target entering this offseason. The 32-year-old is entering the second season of an affordable, six-year, $116.5 million contract and is under team control through 2030, with a player option for $11.5 million in 2031. The Diamondbacks’ second baseman is coming off a season in which he slashed .283/.376/.517, with 28 home runs, 72 RBIs, and a wRC+ of 145. He produced 4.6 fWAR, one season after notching a career-high 6.3. It’s no shock that several contenders have checked on his availability.
USA Today’s Bob Nightengale is reporting the Red Sox, Tigers, and Rays have all called to check on his availability. They almost certainly won’t be the only teams interested as the winter meetings heat up. Arizona general manager Mike Hazen claims a Marte trade is “mostly unlikely”, but we’ll see if his feelings change as offers are exchanged.
Kyle Schwarber suitors line up
No player increased his value more during the 2025 season than free agent designated hitter Kyle Schwarber. The 32-year-old, who is almost certainly still celebrating Indiana’s Big Ten championship game win over Ohio State today, is on the verge of a massive payday.
In 2025, Schwarber slashed .240/.365/.563, while setting career-highs in home runs (56), RBIs (132), hits (145), runs (111), games (162), and fWAR (4.9). He’s been invaluable to Philadelphia during his four seasons with the team.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan thinks Schwarber is the most likely hitter to sign during the winter meetings. The Phillies want him back, but the Red Sox, Reds, and Mets are also expected to be in the mix. Philadelphia remains the most likely destination, but things can get wild during the winter meetings, and no one should rule anything out.
Cubs willing to spend big
After several years of sitting on the sidelines when big free agents have been available, the Cubs might finally be willing to spend this offseason. The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney and Shadev Sharma report Chicago is “targeting a higher level of the free-agent market” this year.
The Cubs were involved in discussions with Dylan Cease before he signed with the Blue Jays, and have also had talks with third baseman Alex Bregman. Chicago is also interested in righty Michael King and Japanese free agent Tatsuya Imai.
One player not expected back with the Cubs is outfielder Kyle Tucker, who is expected to command a deal in the $400 million range.