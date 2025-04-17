Second straight Razorback home series altered by weather
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the second home series in a row, Arkansas baseball is forced to play another doubleheader because of poor weather in the area.
The Hogs had to cram three games against Missouri the last time the Hogs played an SEC series within the confines of Baum-Walker Stadium. Now they must do it again against a much more formidable opponent, the Texas A&M Aggies, winners of seven straight.
With mother nature already threatening to wreak havoc on the annual Red-White football game still scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, the baseball team has shifted the Thursday-Saturday series to a pair of nine-inning games on Friday.
Thursday's 7 p.m. first pitch remains unchanged, but Friday will now consist of two games starting at 2 p.m. Game 2 will commence roughly 60 minutes following the conclusion of the first game.
The new schedule forces both teams to plan for 27 innings of baseball within the span of roughly 48 hours.
The change could have some ramifications to the starting rotation. Arkansas faced Georgia in a Friday-Sunday series last week on the road while Texas A&M is already on the Thursday-Saturday schedule after sweeping South Carolina at home in College Station.
That meant that both Zach Root and Landon Beidelschies were planned to be pitch on six days rest instead of the traditional seven. Gage Wood takes over Gabe Gaeckle's spot as Wood returns from injury and is scheduled to make his first appearance of the year since Feb. 23 in Arlington.
Gaeckle's demotion to the bullpen could be a blessing for the Hogs given the extra strain the short series could put on the bullpen.
Coach Dave Van Horn said he was comfortable with both Root and Beidelschies pitching on short rest prior to the schedule change.
"He'll be good on six days," Van Horn said about Root following Arkansas' 13-3 win over Arkansas Pine-Bluff.
Now with the amended schedule, if Van Horn opts to keep the same projected rotation, Beidelschies would be pitching on just five days rest. He threw 83 pitches, his third most in an outing this year, across five innings in a no-decision against Georgia Sunday in a 7-6 loss to the Bulldogs that saw the Hogs lose its grip on the No. 1 ranking.
Texas A&M's projected Game 3 starter is Myles Patton, a transfer from Long Beach State who threw 73 pitches in four innings, allowing seven runs to South Carolina before the Aggies scored 13 unanswered to clinch a series sweep. Texas A&M pushed across eight in the bottom of the ninth to turn a 12-7 deficit into a 15-12 win.
Tickets for the game originally scheduled on Saturday will only be valid for the first game of the doubleheader. Tickets for Friday's game will be valid for the second game.
The stadium will be vacated between games. Fans are encouraged to call the Razorback Ticket Center at (479) 575-5151 for more information.
The series opener will keep its scheduled national television slot on SEC Network 7 p.m. Thursday. Both games of the doubleheader will be streamed on SEC+.