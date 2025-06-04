Hogs Super Regional one of hottest ticket in tournament
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There’s a combination of reasons tickets for this weekend’s NCAA Baseball Tournament Super Regionals round have tickets going for over a grand or more.
It could be due to supply and demand as Arkansas fans are one of the nation's top group of diehards and some of the most knowledgeable about the sport.
Another reason could be that Arkansas is starved for a national championship in any sport.
Just seven years ago, the Razorbacks were just one out away from winning its first title in any of the top three sports since 1994.
Arkansas fans have been given reason to follow college baseball religiously since then but have seen some its best teams fall short of glory.
The fact that the Razorbacks are the highest seeded team left remaining in field at No. 3 will draw the attention of casuals now that No. 1 Vanderbilt and No. 2 Texas are watching from home.
Finally, it could be that the tournament selection committee knew exactly what they were doing to put a pair of conference rivals against each other.
Not only that but the boss, Dave Van Horn, will his longtime apprentice Tony Vitello, who’s looking for his second national title of his young career.
Ticket prices vary across the country but at Baum-Walker Stadium, where all the eyes and storylines are at the forefront for the time being, are through the roof.
Of course, only four tickets remain in the “Hog Pen” in left field going for $125 apiece. The other pair are priced at $340, according to StubHub.
Behind the foul pole in chairbacks are a pair of seats together for a total package of $2,217 but these are premium aisle seats.
Prices obviously increase by hundreds once fans start to look for seats closer to home plate as section 112 prices start at the new car payment of $833 on row K. Ticket prices for just one row in up increase to $1,099 a pop.
Fans can find tickets directly behind home plate to be somewhat more affordable starting at $612 halfway up section 108.
Beer hat central, also known as "Bases Loaded Landing" in right field, tickets start at the reasonable price of $612 per person.
If sitting behind the Arkansas dugout behind the first base line matters to anyone, those seats start at $946.
In that same section and six rows closer to the field, one ticket will cost nearly $1,200.
While Arkansas doesn't have the most expensive ticket in the tournament this weekend, its still No. 2 on the list as LSU tops them all by over $100 behind home plate.
The Tigers escaped a winner-take-all regional final against Little Rock with a 10-8 victory at home.
LSU will have a tough draw this week against a West Virginia team that swept the Clemson Regional by beating Kentucky twice and Clemson once, to reach the Super Regionals for the second consecutive year.
Top Ticket at Each Super Regional
Louisville: $425
Oregon State: Sold Out
North Carolina: $1,174
Auburn: $960
UCLA: $450
Duke: $210
LSU: $2,260
Arkansas: $2,217