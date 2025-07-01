Razorbacks land first outfield transfer out of portal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' transfer class is slowly starting to take shape around the diamond. Missouri State's Zack Stewart announced his commitment on Twitter/X Tuesday morning. He is the first outfielder to commit from the portal.
In three seasons with the Bears, Stewart hit .292 and slugged .567 with 44 home runs in 160 starts. The 44 homers is tied for seventh-most in school history.
His most productive year in came in 2024 when he hit 21 homers in 55 games and also had a .300 batting average. He slugged .630 that year and finished 10th on the single-season home run list in school history.
Originally a native of Lebanon, Missouri, Stewart was a highly touted prospect out of high school. He was ranked as the No. 83 overall prospect in the class of 2022, according to Perfect Game.
Stewart was the No. 1 overall prospect from Missouri, ahead of current Razorback Reese Robinett, who was No. 4.
His production dropped in 2025, where he hit .269 with just 11 homers, but that was mostly due to a horrid start to the season. He started the year 5-for-33 at the plate (.152) through the first nine games of the season before finishing the year 44-for-149 (.295), on par with his career numbers.
Because of his time with Missouri State, Stewart is very familiar with the Razorbacks and Baum-Walker Stadium. The two teams have played each other at least once each of Stewart's three seasons with the Bears.
The Bears are 2-2 in four games against Arkansas, winning in both 2023 and 2025. The Razorbacks won both games as part of a midweek series in 2024.
Against the Razorbacks, Stewart is 4-for-16 with a home run, two runs batted in and three runs scored. He played a key part in Missouri State's wild 14-13 comeback win in 10 innings against the Hogs this past season.
Stewart hit a solo homer to lead off the sixth to trim the Arkansas lead to 8-7 at the time off Dylan Carter and also had an RBI single in the five-run top of the ninth that tied the game off Will McEntire.
Stewart also had an RBI single in Missouri State's 8-4 win over the Razorbacks in 2023.
Arkansas and coach Dave Van Horn has the potential to lose all three starting outfielders to the draft. Logan Maxwell is out of eligibility after spending his senior season with the Hogs.
Charles Davalan is the most likely of the three to be drafted within the first few rounds of the MLB Draft, now less than two weeks away. Davalan is No. 54 on MLB Pipeline's Top 200 prospects list.
Justin Thomas Jr. could return, but he is also a potential draft risk should a team offer him a big enough signing bonus.