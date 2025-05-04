In wild era of transfer portal, Robinett reaps reward for staying with Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas first baseman Reese Robinett went 745 days between seeing his name in the starting lineup for a game.
After playing sparingly as a true freshman, making just five starts, he redshirted the 2024 season.
A game three seasons in the making, Robinett hit two homers and drove in six runs to cap off the first sweep of the No. 1 Texas Longhorns in the 122-year history of the rivalry.
"There’s definitely been up and downs," Robinett said. "Freshman year I played a little bit, then last year I redshirted, and then coming back this year, I love this place."
With an opportunity to leave after either season, Robinett opted to stay put with the Razorbacks. In an era where players contemplate transferring after just seven days between starts,
Robinett stands out as a dying breed, being willing to stick it out when the path to playing time is unclear.
"[I] love the coaching staff [and] teammates," Robinett said. "They’ve always been great. So it’s just kind of staying patient, trusting the process and then once I get in there try to make the most of it."
The path to playing time was crowded for Robinett. Arkansas brought in Michael Anderson from Rhode Island as part of its transfer class.
A poor showing in fall ball in which Robinett hit just .219 (7-for-32) with 10 strikeouts, according to unofficial stats kept by the media, forced Van Horn to look elsewhere for options at first base.
Cam Kozeal and Rocco Peppi, two players that both had no experience at first base in an official game before this season, started 35 of the team's 37 games at first base before Robinett got his first start against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on April 15.
Injuries to both Nolan Souza, who is out for the year, and Gabe Fraser have forced a domino effect. Kozeal is back playing at his traditional position of second base, opening up a vacancy at first base.
"We didn’t want him to leave," coach Dave Van Horn said. "We told him we understand if you do. If you go to junior college, maybe we’ll get you back, but if not we'll get you stronger.He decided that’s what he wanted to do."
In his over two-year hiatus between starts, Arkansas cycled through seven different first baseman. Brady Slavens, Ben McLaughlin, Jayson Jones, Jack Wagner, Kozeal, Peppi and Anderson all started at least one game for Van Horn at first base while Robinett sat idle on the bench.
Robinett passed on the transfer portal, not the Razorbacks. For over 700 days, it looked like a decision without any benefits.
Now, as Arkansas closes out the SEC schedule with two top-15 teams in LSU and Tennessee, Robinett comes into full focus as a potential starter.
"It's always been there," outfielder Charles Davalan said about his teammate.
Arkansas starts the penultimate series of the regular season against No. 2 LSU on the road. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday and will be streamed on SEC+.