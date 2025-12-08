Razorback Report: Arkansas women's basketball snaps losing streak

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas women’s basketball snapped its two-game skid in emphatic fashion Monday afternoon, riding a flawless shooting performance from freshman Harmonie Ware to a 77–46 rout of Jackson State at Bud Walton Arena.

Ware delivered a career night, scoring 24 points on 9-of-9 shooting and 4-of-4 from three, setting the program record for most points scored without a miss. She is also the first Razorback since 2007 to shoot perfectly on at least nine attempts.

The Razorbacks’ defense set the tone early, overwhelming Jackson State from the opening tip. After Wyvette Mayberry powered through the lane for the game’s first points, Arkansas forced eight consecutive misses and a five-second violation before the Tigers finally broke through at the 5:37 mark.

Jackson State shot just 1-of-19 in the quarter and posted only two points, the fewest by a Razorback opponent since 2020, as Arkansas built a commanding 16–2 lead.

The Razorbacks cooled briefly to start the second quarter, but freshman Jenna Lawrence reignited the offense with a trio of threes in the period. Jackson State improved its efficiency to 31.6 percent, but the Tigers never reached the free-throw line in the first half and trailed 33–16 at the break.

Arkansas wasted no time stretching the lead in the third, opening the half with an 8–0 run while holding Jackson State scoreless for nearly three minutes. Ware moved into double figures for the fifth time this season, and freshman Bonnie Deas added seven points in the period to help Arkansas maintain a 20-point cushion heading into the fourth.

Deas continued her strong performance early in the final quarter, converting a three-point play at the 9:11 mark to secure her fourth double-double of the season. She finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds, her sixth game with double-digit boards. Ware, meanwhile, stayed perfect throughout the afternoon, hitting another three early in the fourth before closing out her spotless 9-for-9 performance.

Arkansas closed the game with its highest-scoring quarter, outpacing Jackson State 24–13. The Tigers ended the day shooting just 23 percent (17-of-74), the lowest by an Arkansas opponent since 2022, and their 46 total points were the fewest allowed by the Razorbacks this season.

With momentum restored, Arkansas now shifts its focus to a road game at Missouri State on Saturday, Dec. 13, looking to stack another strong performance as non-conference play continues.

Arkansas long-distance runner Timothy Chesondin set a career-best indoor track time in the 5,000-meter run at the Boston University Season Opener this weekend. After earning an All-America honor in cross country a couple of weeks ago, Chesondin placed 14th in the first section of the 5,000m with a time of 13:38.10.

Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurackek takes on the difficult task of trying to explain the moves made by the College Football Playoff selection committee, beginning with Miami moving past Notre Dame by way of a head-to-head win by Miami.

