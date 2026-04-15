Kuhio Aloy Was 3-for-28. Now He Can't Stop Hitting for Razorbacks

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas-Pine Bluff pitching staff couldn't find the strike zone Tuesday night and the Razorbacks made them pay every single time.

No. 16 Arkansas turned 12 free passes with nine walks and three hit batters into a 12-2 run-rule victory over the Golden Lions at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, wrapping things up in seven innings in front of 9,191 fans.

It was a businesslike performance from a team that's found its footing over the past week and a half.

The Hogs didn't need to rely on big hits or flashy moments. They simply worked counts, took their walks and made UAPB pay for every mistake.

Arkansas scored in five of its seven innings and reached base 25 times in 6.2 innings of play.

The win pushed the Razorbacks' record to 25-13 overall and 8-7 in SEC play, stretching their winning streak to five games, matching the longest run they've put together all season.

Razorbacks Camden Kozeal against UAPB | Arkansas Communications

Pitching Staff Established Direction Early

Colin Fisher set the tone from the first pitch.

The left-hander, recently moved out of the weekend rotation and into a midweek role, worked three scoreless innings and needed just 27 pitches to do it.

He struck out one batter, induced weak contact throughout and used a sharp pickoff move to erase the one base runner he allowed.

The outing squared his season record at 4-4 and showed he can still be a valuable piece of the pitching staff in a different role.

Mark Brissey followed Fisher and continued the same theme.

It'd been 10 days since Brissey last took the mound, pitching at Auburn, but there was no rust on display Tuesday night. He worked 2.1 innings, allowed one hit and one walk and struck out three before handing the ball off ahead of the seventh inning.

After allowing at least one run in each of his four previous appearances, the sharp outing was a needed bounce-back for the freshman.

Jackson Kircher worked the fourth inning and allowed one run while Cooper Dossett closed things out in the seventh, also allowing one run. But from start to finish, the Arkansas pitching staff kept UAPB's hitters off balance. Limiting the Golden Lions to just two hits in a seven-inning contest is the kind of performance that lets the offense operate without any pressure.

Razorbacks TJ Pompey against UAPB | Arkansas Communications

Patience at Plate Pays Dividends

With the pitching staff taking care of its end, the Arkansas offense didn't need to do anything complicated. The Hogs simply let UAPB pitchers work themselves into trouble and made them pay when the opportunities came.

Carter Rutenbar set the tone from the leadoff spot, drawing three walks in his first three plate appearances before adding a single later in the game to finish with four times on base.

That kind of consistent on-base production from the top of the lineup creates a steady stream of opportunities for the hitters behind him.

Kuhio's fourth RBI of the night pic.twitter.com/UgQi003Ilm — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 15, 2026

Damian Ruiz never managed a hit but still reached base three times — twice on hit by pitches and once on a walk.

Eight of the nine Arkansas starters did record hits and the lineup as a whole kept grinding through seven innings without ever letting UAPB pitchers off the hook.

Nolan Souza, Zack Stewart and Camden Kozeal each doubled for the Hogs' only extra-base hits of the night.

Kozeal's seventh-inning double to left field scored Rutenbar and pushed the lead to 10-2, helping set up the run-rule finish.

Razorbacks Kuhio Aloy against UAPB | Arkansas Communications

Aloy Stays Hot After Breaking Out of Prolonged Slump

The most compelling individual story of the night continued to belong to Kuhio Aloy.

The designated hitter went 3-for-4 with four RBI and singled up the middle or to right field on each of his three hits — a sign of an approach at the plate that's working right now.

He's not getting beaten by pitches on the outside corner the way he was during a rough stretch earlier in the season.

After going just 3-for-28 during a prolonged slump, Aloy broke out over the Alabama weekend series and he hasn't looked back.

He's now 7-for-14 since that breakout, pushing his batting average up nearly 30 points from .252 to .281.

The turnaround's come at a good time for Arkansas, which needs contributions from multiple lineup spots to compete in the SEC.

His two biggest moments Tuesday came in the third inning, when he singled to right-center to plate two runs and make it 5-0 and again in the fifth, when he singled up the middle to score Stewart and push the lead to 7-1.

Razorbacks Maika Niu against UAPB | Arkansas Communications

An Unusual Ending Caps a Comfortable Night

The game ended in about as fitting a fashion as possible given how the night went for UAPB.

With one out and Kozeal on third base in the bottom of the seventh, Stewart lifted a popup into foul territory near second base. Golden Lions second baseman Trinidad de la Garza settled under it, then dropped it.

Kozeal tagged up immediately and crossed the plate to end the game at 12-2.

It was a quiet but fitting conclusion to a night that never gave the Golden Lions much of a chance.

The run-rule ending sent the 9,191 fans at Dickey-Stephens Park home early and kept the Razorbacks from burning any extra arms ahead of a much more important series this weekend.

Run-rule DUB in The Rock 🐗 pic.twitter.com/O5thjI8FID — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 15, 2026

Georgia Looms Large in Fayetteville

The Hogs now head back to Baum-Walker Stadium with their sights set on something considerably more challenging.

First-place Georgia arrives in Fayetteville for a three-game SEC series beginning Thursday, April 16 at 7 p.m. on ESPNU.

Arkansas sits three games back of the Bulldogs in the SEC standings at 8-7, making this series one of the more consequential stretches left on the schedule.

Junior left-hander Hunter Dietz (3-2, 3.61 ERA) is the probable starter for Arkansas in the opener, going up against Georgia junior right-hander Joey Volchko (6-1, 3.38 ERA).

The Razorbacks are playing with more confidence now than they've had at any point in recent weeks.

Whether that carries over against a Georgia team sitting atop the SEC is the question Thursday night will start to answer.

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