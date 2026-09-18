LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas Baseball Home Run Derby, Red-White Scrimmage

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas baseball's home run derby and Red-White Game are taking place on Friday evening. Here are live updates from Baum-Walker Stadium.

Home Run Derby

INF TJ Pompey began the home run derby with five home runs and a long of 408 feet. Jorvorskie Lane Jr. tied Pompey with five homers, as he hit a golden ball on his final swing that counted for two home runs. Lane's longest bomb went 432 feet.

AJ Evasco did not hit a home run in his 10 swings at the plate, while Nolan Souza followed with five, two of which came on his final swing with the golden ball.

Judah Ota hit four home runs, coming up just shy of tying Pompey, Lane and Souza. Zack Stewart followed Ota with three home runs, while Dawson Bryce also hit five after hitting the golden ball out on his final swing.